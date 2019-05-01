Nevada fishing report, May 1, 2019

Lake Mead — Heat is back for the weekend. Fishing at sunrise and sunset will bring the best results. Anglers looking for live bait have found good numbers of gizzard shad in Government Wash. Anglers netting shad are having the best luck early in the mornings, just in time for striped bass action. Coves in the Government Wash area have been producing quality fish, including largemouth, smallmouth and striped bass. In addition to live shad, chatterbaits also are catching fish.

Lake Mohave — Striped bass anglers are doing well during the overnights with anchovies. Black bass are taking soft plastics outside Cottonwood Cove and above Katherine Landing. Green pumpkin or similar color variations seem to be the ticket. Anglers are finding the fish in 10 to 15 feet of water near grass beds and submerged brush. Rainbow trout still are biting below Willow Beach. Spinners, salmon eggs and commercial trout baits will catch fish.

Laughlin — Striped bass and rainbow trout are hitting lines below Davis Dam. Shore anglers are catching stripers with anchovies. Catfish are more active at night and can be caught using anchovies from the shoreline near Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area.

Las Vegas urban ponds — Bluegill, catfish and largemouth bass are hitting well. Bluegill are taking mealworms and grubs on small hooks. Fish them off the bottom. Fishermen at Floyd Lamb Park are finding good fishing for bass while throwing spinner baits along the tules. Catfish are taking night crawlers, hotdog pieces and chicken livers.

Kirch Wildlife Management Area — Trout are taking earthworms, Rooster Tails and PowerBait. Crappie and largemouth bass action is picking up at Hay Meadow and Cold Springs reservoirs. The limit on bass is five through June 30.

Eagle Valley Reservoir — Fly-fishermen are doing well with Woolly Buggers in olive, brown and black colorations. Crappie are biting and can be found near the fishing pier. Bass are catch-and-release only through June 30.

Echo Canyon Reservoir — The crappie bite is starting, and the fish will hit on small jigs. White and silver generally are good colors. Bass and trout are taking almost everything thrown at them. Rainbow trout will take olive Woolly Buggers, earthworms and PowerBait.

