Nevada fishing report, May 30, 2018

(Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

LAKE MEAD — Anglers have found good action for striped bass. Live shad, anchovies, jigs and various lures are catching fish in the Las Vegas Bay area. Stripers can be found chasing bait at the opening of coves and throughout the wash. Catfish are hitting many of the same baits. Black bass species are still providing anglers ample fishing opportunity, with most being caught along points outside of Callville Bay and near Hemenway.

LAKE MOHAVE — Fishing rocky shelves with drop shot rigs can produce smallmouth bass while the back waters with submerged brush hold largemouth bass. Striped bass in the main body of the lake are taking shad and trout imitations near the mouths of coves. Willow Beach Marina has reported good striper action in the river with double-digit fish as large as 19 pounds being caught. Most fish are being taken near the marina and the rest are coming from down river. Trout imitation lures such as the Rago or AC Plug work well. Shore anglers are catching stocked rainbow trout in the early mornings below Willow Beach. They are using PowerBait.

LAUGHLIN — The bite continues for striped bass. The river below Davis Dam is consistently producing for shore anglers using anchovies. Anglers are catching stripers south through Casino Row from the shore and by trolling. Rainbow trout are hitting spinners and mealworms.

LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Warm water season has really kicked off with good action for bluegill, bass and catfish at most of the ponds. Catfish are taking stink baits, night crawlers, hotdogs and chicken gizzards. The Nevada Department of Wildlife is reminding anglers that it illegal to use fish or their parts, other than salmon eggs, as bait in the ponds.

KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Anglers found good action over the holiday weekend. One man reported catching a 10-pound largemouth bass out of Haymeadow, while a youth took a 6-pound bass out of Adams-McGill. Crappies are taking small jigs in various colorations and rainbow trout are taking small jigs, spinning lures, and spoons, as well as PowerBait, Power Eggs, and worms.

EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — Largemouth bass are still on their beds around the lake. Catch-and-release regulations remain in effect through June 30 for the bass. Fishing has been good for rainbow, brown and tiger trout. The fish are taking spinning lures, spoons and flies in a variety of patterns and colors. Crappies are hitting small jigs in white with pink, green or orange heads.

ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Largemouth bass are providing good action for anglers. Crappies better than hand-size are taking jigs in white with colored heads. Rainbow trout are hitting a variety of baits and lures.

UPCOMING FISHING EVENTS — Free Fishing Day in Nevada is Saturday, June 9. There are three events scheduled in Southern Nevada at Echo Canyon State Park, Floyd Lamb Park, and Veteran’s Memorial Park in Boulder City. For more information contact Ivy Santee at 702-486-5127 x 3503 or Abbey Czarnecki at x 3850. Or visit www.ndow.org/fish/free_fishing_day/.