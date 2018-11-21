Nevada fishing report, Nov. 21, 2018

* LAKE MEAD — The best striper action has been taking place at sunrise and sunset when the fish are feeding on shad along the shorelines. Live shad, anchovies, shad imitations and swimbaits will catch the fish. Black bass have been biting on plastic worms later in the day. Catfish are taking anchovies in the coves of Las Vegas Bay. Changes in weather will bring some variations in activity.

* LAKE MOHAVE/ WILLOW BEACH — Striper action continues to improve as the weather cools. Anchovies and lures are catching the fish. Swimbaits have been effective just after sunrise and around sunset. Anglers have found black bass while working coves later in the morning around Cottonwood Cove. Catfish are being found in coves above Telephone Cove.

* LAUGHLIN — Anglers are finding good trout fishing as temperatures cool on the river. While PowerBait seems to produce the most bites, small Rooster Tails and other spinners are working as well. Fishing has been good below the dam and along Casino Row. Work the seams where fast and slow waters come together. Striped bass fishing has been a little slow, but be patient — they are out there. One angler reportedly weighed in a striper pushing beyond 6 pounds. He caught the fish while throwing soft bait below the dam.

* LAS VEGAS URBAN PONDS — Rainbow trout stocking for this season has begun, with fish going into Floyd Lamb, Sunset, Lorenzi, Boulder City and Hafen park ponds Nov. 15. Trout plants generally take place weekly, but due to holidays and hatchery scheduling, some weeks will be skipped. The fish have been taking Power Eggs and PowerBait, with garlic flavoring working best, along with small spinning lures and flies.

* KIRCH WILDLIFE MANAGEMENT AREA — Water levels remain low around the reservoirs, which is keeping the aquatic vegetation thick. The best action is being seen by those able to get onto the open water. Fall trout stocking has taken place, and the fish are readily taking lures, flies and a variety of Power Bait and Power Eggs. Ice has been forming around the shoreline during the night, with about 2 inches of ice at the launch ramps, though it melts off later in the morning.

* EAGLE VALLEY RESERVOIR — The upper end of the reservoir is covered by thin ice and is unsafe to walk on, while the lower section has thin ice around the edge in the morning that melts off later in the day. The best action has been off the fishing dock for those using green PowerBait or night crawlers. For up-to-date ice conditions, contact the park at 775-962-5102.

* ECHO CANYON RESERVOIR — Overnight freezing temperatures are creating ice around the shoreline, but it mostly melts off by midmorning. The rainbow action has been very good, with the best action being found by those fishing toward the center of the lake. The fish have been taking PowerBait in orange or green colorations and night crawlers. For up-to-date ice conditions, contact the park at 775-962-5103.