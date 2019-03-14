Nevada Preps high school track and field preview

Bishop Gorman's Kyu Kelly competes in the 400-meter relay at the 2018 Class 4A state meet. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Coronadoճ Keaton Daniel clears 15ՠin the pole vault to tie for the title at the NIAA Track & Field Championships at Carson High in Carson City, Nev., on Friday, May 18, 2018. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Liberty's Corey Moore is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state track and field team.

Palo Verde's Ben Slighting, who competes in a wheelchair, gets ready for the 1600-meter run during a track and field meet at Centennial High School in Las Vegas on Friday, April 28, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Centennial's Ashley Moore is a member of the Las Vegas Review-Journal's all-state girls track and field team.

Sunrise Mountain junior thrower Kapua Pulotu poses after winning the Class 3A discus state championship on May 18, 2018 at Carson High School. Sam Gordon/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Boys track athletes to watch

— Keaton Daniel, Coronado

The senior cleared 15 feet to win the Class 4A state pole vault title.

— Kyu Kelly, Bishop Gorman

The senior won the long jump with a mark of 22-9. He also was second in the 200-meter dash, third in the 100 and ran on the winning 400 relay team to help the Gaels win the Class 4A state title.

— Corey Moore, Liberty

The senior set a stadium record in the discus in the Class 4A state meet, winning the event with a throw of 189-7.

— Ben Slighting, Palo Verde

The senior won the 3,200 wheelchair race at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 8 minutes, 51.31 seconds. He posted the state’s fastest times in the 3,200 during the season.

— Sever Stewart, Faith Lutheran

The senior won the 300 hurdles at the Class 4A state meet in 39.52.

Girls track athletes to watch

— Quincy Bonds, Centennial

The junior won the 300-meter hurdles in 43.5 seconds at the Class 4A state meet. She also was second in the 110 hurdles at state.

— CharLeyanse Howard, Del Sol

The junior won the 100 in 12.53 and the 200 in 25.66 at the Class 3A state meet.

— Ashley Moore, Centennial

The junior won the Class 4A state triple jump title with a stadium record of 38 feet, 11¾ inches. She also placed second in the long jump and third in the 110 hurdles.

— Kapua Pulotu, Sunrise Mountain

The senior set a meet record with a throw of 138-0 to win the Class 3A state discus title. She also won the shot put with a mark of 40-8.

— Aaliyah Soa, Liberty

The senior won the shot put with a mark of 43-4¼ and was second in the discus at the Class 4A state meet.

Boys teams to watch

— Bishop Gorman

The Gaels won their first state track title last spring and return several key pieces, including state champions Kelly (long jump) and Cam Hunterton (triple jump).

— Centennial

The Bulldogs had a streak of eight consecutive region championships snapped by Gorman last season, but the schools are in different regions this spring.

— Liberty

The Patriots return several state qualifiers but will be anchored by Moore, one of the nation’s top discus throwers.

Girls teams to watch

— Centennial

The Bulldogs have won eight consecutive state titles and return plenty of talent, led by Bonds and Moore.

— Rancho

The Rams were second at the Class 4A state meet but lost several key sprinters. All-state pick Amir’a Edmond returns and already has set a personal record of 11.89 in the 100 this season.

— Sunrise Mountain

The Miners were third at the Class 3A state meet last season and return elite thrower Pulotu.