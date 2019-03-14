Nevada Preps high school track and field preview

Boys track athletes to watch
— Keaton Daniel, Coronado
The senior cleared 15 feet to win the Class 4A state pole vault title.
— Kyu Kelly, Bishop Gorman
The senior won the long jump with a mark of 22-9. He also was second in the 200-meter dash, third in the 100 and ran on the winning 400 relay team to help the Gaels win the Class 4A state title.
— Corey Moore, Liberty
The senior set a stadium record in the discus in the Class 4A state meet, winning the event with a throw of 189-7.
— Ben Slighting, Palo Verde
The senior won the 3,200 wheelchair race at the Class 4A state meet with a time of 8 minutes, 51.31 seconds. He posted the state’s fastest times in the 3,200 during the season.
— Sever Stewart, Faith Lutheran
The senior won the 300 hurdles at the Class 4A state meet in 39.52.
Girls track athletes to watch
— Quincy Bonds, Centennial
The junior won the 300-meter hurdles in 43.5 seconds at the Class 4A state meet. She also was second in the 110 hurdles at state.
— CharLeyanse Howard, Del Sol
The junior won the 100 in 12.53 and the 200 in 25.66 at the Class 3A state meet.
— Ashley Moore, Centennial
The junior won the Class 4A state triple jump title with a stadium record of 38 feet, 11¾ inches. She also placed second in the long jump and third in the 110 hurdles.
— Kapua Pulotu, Sunrise Mountain
The senior set a meet record with a throw of 138-0 to win the Class 3A state discus title. She also won the shot put with a mark of 40-8.
— Aaliyah Soa, Liberty
The senior won the shot put with a mark of 43-4¼ and was second in the discus at the Class 4A state meet.
Boys teams to watch
— Bishop Gorman
The Gaels won their first state track title last spring and return several key pieces, including state champions Kelly (long jump) and Cam Hunterton (triple jump).
— Centennial
The Bulldogs had a streak of eight consecutive region championships snapped by Gorman last season, but the schools are in different regions this spring.
— Liberty
The Patriots return several state qualifiers but will be anchored by Moore, one of the nation’s top discus throwers.
Girls teams to watch
— Centennial
The Bulldogs have won eight consecutive state titles and return plenty of talent, led by Bonds and Moore.
— Rancho
The Rams were second at the Class 4A state meet but lost several key sprinters. All-state pick Amir’a Edmond returns and already has set a personal record of 11.89 in the 100 this season.
— Sunrise Mountain
The Miners were third at the Class 3A state meet last season and return elite thrower Pulotu.