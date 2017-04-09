NFL players showcase arm wrestling prowess at MGM Grand — PHOTOS

Brawny arms took center stage as professional football players competed in the inaugural Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship, which was filmed Friday and Saturday at MGM Grand venues for a later television broadcast.
According to a press release, the Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship brings together 32 of professional football’s strongest players to compete in a two-team competition in which a champion team, along with one lightweight and one heavyweight individual champion, will be crowned. A portion of all prize purses for both individual and team competitions will be donated to charities of the players’ choice.
The event is set to premiere on the CBS Network with preliminaries on May 27-28 and finals and crowning of champions June 3, the release states.