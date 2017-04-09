NFL players showcase arm wrestling prowess at MGM Grand — PHOTOS

Los Angeles Rams guard Jamon Brown, #68, prepares to arm wrestle Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Howard Jones at the inaugural Pro Football Armwrestling Championship, which was filmed at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Apr. 8, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Tennessee Titans Jonathan Cyprien (37) and Seattle Seahawks linebacker Dewey McDonald, right, have a showdown at the inaugural Pro Football Armwrestling Championship, which was filmed at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Apr. 8, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Referee Brian Brandon sets NFL safety Jonathan Cyprien, left, and linebacker Dewey McDonald, right, at the inaugural Pro Football Armwrestling Championship, which was filmed at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Apr. 8, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Rams guard Jamon Brown (68) prepares to arm wrestle Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Howard Jones at the inaugural Pro Football Armwrestling Championship, which was filmed at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Apr. 8, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Former NFL running back Chris 'Beanie' Wells (26) and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin March-Lillard are set by referee Brian Brandon as Herb Dean looks on at the inaugural Pro Football Armwrestling Championship, which was filmed at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Apr. 8, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Former NFL running back Chris 'Beanie' Wells (26) and Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Justin March-Lillard, right, lock up their hands as referees Brian Brandon, striped shirt, and Herb Dean look on at the inaugural Pro Football Armwrestling Championship, which was filmed at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Apr. 8, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Team coaches and former NFL players James Harrison, left, and Marshawn Lynch square off at the inaugural Pro Football Armwrestling Championship, which was filmed at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Apr. 8, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Team coaches and former NFL players James Harrison, gold jersey, and Marshawn Lynch, silver jersey, smack talk at the inaugural Pro Football Armwrestling Championship, which was filmed at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Apr. 8, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

John Melendez, also known as 'Stuttering John' from the Howard Stern Show, hosts the inaugural Pro Football Armwrestling Championship, which was filmed at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Apr. 8, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Team coach and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch, silver jersey, at the inaugural Pro Football Armwrestling Championship, which was filmed at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Apr. 8, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Team coach and former NFL linebacker James Harrison talks to the opposing team at the inaugural Pro Football Armwrestling Championship, which was filmed at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Apr. 8, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Los Angeles Rams guard Jamon Brown (68) arm wrestles Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Howard Jones at the inaugural Pro Football Armwrestling Championship, which was filmed at the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Apr. 8, 2017. Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

Brawny arms took center stage as professional football players competed in the inaugural Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship, which was filmed Friday and Saturday at MGM Grand venues for a later television broadcast.

According to a press release, the Pro Football Arm Wrestling Championship brings together 32 of professional football’s strongest players to compete in a two-team competition in which a champion team, along with one lightweight and one heavyweight individual champion, will be crowned. A portion of all prize purses for both individual and team competitions will be donated to charities of the players’ choice.

The event is set to premiere on the CBS Network with preliminaries on May 27-28 and finals and crowning of champions June 3, the release states.