Gold medal-winning gymnasts visit Thomas & Mack

The Fierce Five won’t be out in full force – McKayla Maroney is recovering from a fractured tibia – but there will still be plenty to be impressed by when The Kellogg’s Tour of Gymnastics Champions tumbles into the Thomas & Mack Center at 7:30 p.m. today.

The other 2012 gold medalists – Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Kyla Ross and Jordyn Wieber – are scheduled to perform as part of the victory tour.

Five-time Olympic medalist and 2008 Olympic all-around champion Nastia Liukin is scheduled to be joined by her 2008 teammates Alicia Sacramone and Chellsie Memmel.

The 10-member men’s roster includes 2012 Olympians Jonathan Horton, John Orozco and Jake Dalton.

Tickets cost $30-$80 and are available by calling 739-3267.