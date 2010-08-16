Sports

ON TV/RADIO

August 15, 2010 - 11:00 pm
 

BASEBALL

■ San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs,

5 p.m., WGN (16), Cox (96)

■ Little League, Mid-Atlantic Regional Final, Toms River, N.J., vs. Newtown, Pa.,

5 p.m., ESPN2 (31)

■ Las Vegas 51s at Oklahoma City RedHawks, 5:05 p.m., KBAD-AM (920)

FOOTBALL

■ Preseason, New York Giants at New York Jets, 5 p.m., ESPN (30)

SOCCER

■ Barclays Premier League, Newcastle at Manchester United, 11:55 a.m., ESPN2 (31)

