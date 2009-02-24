ON TV/RADIO

BASKETBALL

• Louisville at Georgetown, 4 p.m., ESPN (30)

• Women, Oklahoma at Texas A&M, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2 (31)

• Kansas at Oklahoma, 6 p.m., ESPN (30)

HOCKEY

• San Jose Sharks at Dallas Stars, 5 p.m., Versus (67)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WHAT: No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Kansas

WHEN: 6 p.m.

CHANNEL: ESPN (30)

STORY LINE: The Sooners, who hope to have star forward Blake Griffin back from a concussion suffered Saturday in a loss at Texas, will host the Big 12 rival Jayhawks in a game that will leave the winner in first place in the conference.