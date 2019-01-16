Professional poker player Gavin Smith dies at age 50

Smith rose to prominence in 2005 by winning the World Poker Tour’s Mirage Poker Showdown at The Mirage, earning $1,128,278. He was named the WPT Season IV Player of the Year in 2005 as well.

Poker player Gavin Smith seen with his two children, Kingston and Keegan, in an undated photo. Courtesy GoFundMe

Professional poker player Gavin Smith died Monday, according to Mid-States Poker Tour Media Director Chad Allan Holloway. He was 50.

Smith also won a World Series of Poker bracelet in 2010 by placing first in the $25,000 Mixed Hold’em event at the Rio.

A GoFundMe account was set up after Smith’s death to provide financial support for his two sons, Kingston and Keegan. The creator of the page said Smith was “a beloved member of the poker community” and that “the entire poker community is devastated by Gavin’s passing.”

Several members of the poker community took to Twitter to mourn and remember Smith on Tuesday:

Gavin Smith was one of the more authentic human beings I’d ever met. Rest In Peace my friend… pic.twitter.com/8sUlQhSxvS — Daniel Negreanu (@RealKidPoker) January 15, 2019

Just got word that my old friend Gavin Smith has passed away. “The Caveman” was troubled, but kind & generous. I’m glad I was reunited with him last year, where he was able to do what he loved – wreck one of my shows. My thoughts are with his children. I’ll miss you, ole G. — Joe Stapleton (@Stapes) January 15, 2019

Very sad news about our friend @OldGavinSmith He was always smiling and having fun and made poker more enjoyable. We will miss him at the WSOP. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/I5k0t9XosC — WSOP (@WSOP) January 15, 2019

Gavin would bet on anything. In 2006, there was a tent w/ a pool table outside @wsop and Gavin and I played a race to 5, 9ball for 5% of all that years cashes. He came 11th in the $50k. Gavin you r sadly missed already! Greyhound in hand buddy! — Joshua Arieh (@golferjosh) January 15, 2019

I once made the mistake of telling @olegsmith my husband was a state champion wrestler in high school. From then on, anytime Gavin was in the vicinity, Kory had to keep his head on a swivel bc Gavin would inevitably come full speed out of nowhere, to try & take him down. 🤼‍♂️🤣 — Danielle Andersen (@dmoongirl) January 15, 2019

