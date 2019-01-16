Sports

Professional poker player Gavin Smith dies at age 50

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 15, 2019 - 4:39 pm
 

Professional poker player Gavin Smith died Monday, according to Mid-States Poker Tour Media Director Chad Allan Holloway. He was 50.

Smith rose to prominence in 2005 by winning the World Poker Tour’s Mirage Poker Showdown at The Mirage. He was named the WPT Season IV Player of the Year in 2005 as well.

Smith also won a World Series of Poker bracelet in 2010 by placing first in the $25,000 Mixed Hold’em event at the Rio.

A GoFundMe account was set up after Smith’s death to provide financial support for his two sons, Kingston and Keegan. The creator of the page said Smith was “a beloved member of the poker community” and that “the entire poker community is devastated by Gavin’s passing.”

Several members of the poker community took to Twitter to mourn and remember Smith on Tuesday:

Contact Ben Gotz at bgotz@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BenSGotz on Twitter.

