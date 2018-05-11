NFL

Cardinals sign first deaf NFL offensive player Derrick Coleman

The Associated Press
May 10, 2018 - 5:35 pm
 

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have signed fullback Derrick Coleman to a one-year contract.

Coleman is the first deaf player on offense to play in the NFL and he has spent four seasons in the league. He has played in 47 games since joining the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted rookie free agent out of UCLA.

Coleman played in all 16 games with the Atlanta Falcons last season with a career-high 16 special teams tackles. He spent the previous three years with Seattle, appearing in 31 games.

The Cardinals’ previous coach, Bruce Arians, did not use a fullback in his system but new coach Steve Wilks and his offensive coordinator Mike McCoy do.

