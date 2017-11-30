ad-fullscreen
NFL

How to watch Redskins-Cowboys ‘TNF’ on TV in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 30, 2017 - 12:23 pm
 

The Washington Redskins visiting the Dallas Cowboys tonight for Week 13 of “Thursday Night Football.”

The Redskins (5-6) enter the game off a 20-10 Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants which snapped a two-game losing streak. The Cowboys (5-6) sit on a three-game losing streak with losses to the Atlanta Falcons (27-7), Philadelphia Eagles (37-9) and Los Angeles Chargers (28-6) in the last three weeks.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Who: Redskins at Cowboys

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 5:25 p.m. PST

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3), NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630)

Online: Amazon Prime Video (subscription required)

Line: Redskins -1½; Total 47

