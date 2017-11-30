How to watch Redskins-Cowboys ‘TNF’ on TV in Las Vegas

The Washington Redskins visiting the Dallas Cowboys tonight for Week 13 of “Thursday Night Football.”

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and fullback Rod Smith (45) celebrate before the play was called back due to a penalty against the Cowboys in an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

The Washington Redskins visiting the Dallas Cowboys tonight for Week 13 of “Thursday Night Football.”

The Redskins (5-6) enter the game off a 20-10 Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants which snapped a two-game losing streak. The Cowboys (5-6) sit on a three-game losing streak with losses to the Atlanta Falcons (27-7), Philadelphia Eagles (37-9) and Los Angeles Chargers (28-6) in the last three weeks.

Here’s what you need to know if you want to watch on television in Las Vegas:

Who: Redskins at Cowboys

Where: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

Time: 5:25 p.m. PST

TV: NBC (Cox 3, DirecTV 3, Dish 3, Century Link 3), NFL Network (Cox 317, DirecTV 212, Dish 154, CenturyLink 630)

Online: Amazon Prime Video (subscription required)

Line: Redskins -1½; Total 47