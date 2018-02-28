Papa John’s will no longer be an NFL sponsor

Papa John’s is ending its recently stormy role as an official sponsor of the NFL.

In this photo released by Papa John's on Friday, Oct. 26, 2012, Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, left, shoots a television spot with Papa John's Founder, Chairman and CEO John Schnatter, during which Manning reveals that he is Papa John's latest franchisee. (Photo by Jack Dempsey/Invision for Papa John's/AP Images)

In this Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017, file photo, Papa John’s founder and CEO John Schnatter attends a meeting in Louisville, Ky. Schnatter, who appears on the chain’s commercials and pizza boxes, will leave the CEO role in January 2018, weeks after he publicly criticized NFL leadership for the ongoing national anthem protests by football players. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

NEW YORK — Papa John’s is ending its recently stormy role as an official sponsor of the NFL.

Officials at the pizza chain said Tuesday that the two sides agreed to end the relationship, which became strained last year when its founder John Schnatter criticized NFL leadership over national anthem protests by players.

But the company based in Louisville, Kentucky, is not divorcing itself from the league altogether. It says instead it will focus its football marketing efforts on 22 of the league’s 32 teams and its star players.

Schnatter blamed slowing sales growth at Papa John’s on the outcry surrounding football players kneeling during the national anthem. The company later apologized for the remarks and Schnatter stepped down as CEO at the end of last year.