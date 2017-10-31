Patriots trade QB Jimmy Garoppolo to 49ers for 2nd rounder

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly acquired their quarterback of the future by trading for New England backup Jimmy Garoppolo.

New England Patriots quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) hands off there ball to running back Dion Lewis (33) against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at Gillette Stadium on Aug 10, 2017. (David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports)

ESPN reports Monday that the Niners dealt a 2018 second-round pick to the Patriots for Garoppolo. San Francisco (0-8) had been expected to either draft a quarterback high in the first round next year or try to acquire a proven starter like Kirk Cousins in free agency.

Instead, they decided to strike early and put the fate of their franchise in the hands in a quarterback who has started just two games in four NFL seasons.

Both teams have declined to confirm the trade.