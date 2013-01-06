Rams extend home win streak to 22

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Wes Eikmeier scored a season-high 21 points to lead Colorado State over St. Bonaventure 85-64 on Saturday.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Wes Eikmeier scored a season-high 21 points to lead Colorado State over St. Bonaventure 85-64 on Saturday.

Dorian Green added 19 points, and Colton Iverson had 14 points and 12 rebounds, his sixth double-double of the season for the Rams (13-2). Every player scored as Colorado State matched the school’s longest home winning streak at 22.

Pierce Hornung had 13 rebounds for the Rams, who won their seventh straight overall.

Matthew Wright scored 12 points for St. Bonaventure (7-6), which lost its third straight and fifth in a row on the road.

Things did not start out well for St. Bonaventure, which missed its first 10 shots from the field and trailed 19-3 seven minutes into the game.

The Bonnies picked up their shooting in the second half, and Youssou Ndoyne’s basket off a strong inside move pulled them within 57-39. Iverson provided five points in an 8-0 run for Colorado State to get the lead to 65-39 with 11:28 remaining.

Iverson’s final basket and a free throw by Green gave the Rams their biggest lead at 72-45 with 8:59 left.

■ Boise State 106, Walla Walla 39 – At Boise, Idaho, Ryan Watkins had a career-high 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as the Broncos (12-2) set a school record with a 67-point margin of victory against the NAIA Wolves (3-20).

Anthony Drmic scored 22 for Boise State.