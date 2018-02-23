Shannon runs wild as Coronado caps unbeaten season

Caitlin Shannon ran for four touchdowns to help Coronado to a 33-18 victory over Shadow Ridge in the Class 4A state flag football championship game at Cimarron-Memorial on Thursday night. E’leseana Patterson ran for three touchdowns to help Cheyenne beat Virgin Valley in the Class 3A title game.

Coronado's Ashley Hafemann (5), center, and Coronado's Marissa Pollak (16), center right, celebrate with teammates after defeating Shadow Ridge in the Class 4A state flag football championship game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Caitlin Shannon (9) looks to throw a pass while playing against Shadow Ridge during the Class 4A state flag football championship game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Caitlin Shannon (9) runs the ball against Shadow Ridge during the Class 4A state flag football championship game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's Dayvian Diaz (1), left, gets tagged out by Coronado's Bryn Steiber (1) during the Class 4A state flag football championship game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Reagan Raimer (10) gets tagged out by Shadow Ridge's Dayvian Diaz (1) during the Class 4A state flag football championship game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Jensen Boman (18) raises the trophy while celebrating with teammates after defeating Shadow Ridge in the Class 4A state flag football championship game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Erin Shannon (15) comes under pressure from Shadow Ridge's Alex McGriff (28), left, during the Class 4A state flag football championship game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Ashley Taibi (8) tries to avoid getting tagged by Shadow Ridge as Coronado's Reagan Raimer (10) looks on during the Class 4A state flag football championship game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's Emily Butler (4) reacts after coming short on a pass during the Class 4A state flag football championship game against Coronado at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Caitlin Shannon (9) gets tagged out by Shadow Ridge's Dayvian Diaz (1) during the Class 4A state flag football championship game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Caitlin Shannon (9) runs the ball against Shadow Ridge during the Class 4A state flag football championship game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Coronado's Reagan Raimer (10) makes it into the end zone to score against Shadow Ridge during the Class 4A state flag football championship game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's Jordan Ford (11) drives past Coronado's Lexie Potts (4) during the Class 4A state flag football championship game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's Dayvian Diaz (1) looks to throw a pass during the Class 4A state flag football championship game against Coronado at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Shadow Ridge's Dayvian Diaz (1) runs the ball against Coronado during the Class 4A state flag football championship game at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Wind gusts up to 20 mph in the valley on Thursday night turned Coronado junior quarterback Caitlin Shannon into a runner during the Class 4A state flag football championship game.

She dominated anyway.

Shannon ran for 123 yards and four touchdowns and passed for an additional score to lift the unbeaten Cougars to a 33-18 victory over Shadow Ridge — and their first state championship — at Cimmaron-Memorial High School.

.@CoronadoFlagFB caps an unbeaten season with a 33-18 victory over @ShadowRidgeFF in the Class 4A state flag football championship. Cougars QB Caitlin Shannon threw four a touchdown and ran for four. pic.twitter.com/R1f2WQ0wXC — Sam Gordon (@BySamGordon) February 23, 2018

Several Coronado players fought back tears of joy during a midfield celebration where an Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association official presented the championship trophy.

Coach Rusty Andersen joked that his team would break it amid the excitement.

They didn’t.

“This is awesome,” Andersen said after his team’s 22nd victory. “The weather was unreal … I said ‘No excuses tonight. We’re getting it done. I don’t want to hear how cold you are. I don’t want to hear anything else. This is about business.’ They brought it today.”

And all season.

The Cougars, who lost to Cimarron-Memorial in the Class 4A state championship game a year ago, were adamant they’d return behind Shannon, an all-state pick and one of the best players in Las Vegas.

She responded by dissecting defenses for 4,010 yards and 73 touchdown passes as Coronado rolled through the regular season, the Sunrise Region and the Mustangs (17-6).

“We did it this time,” Shannon said. “This season, we had it from the start. We were just thinking about this the whole time.”

Shadow Ridge senior running back Jordan Ford ran for a 60-yard touchdown on the first play of the game Thursdsay. But Shannon responded by leading a long methodical scoring drive.

Then she led another one. And another one.

“I was kind of shaky on my throws,” she said. “I had to convince myself to do it sometimes. Running, I was more comfortable and I stuck with that. It was fun.”

Ford ran for 220 yards and three scores to finish the season with 4,550 yards and 57 touchdowns — both state records. But the Mustangs couldn’t catch Shannon and the Cougars.

“I told (Shannon) to embrace this moment and take this game over,” Andersen said. “That’s exactly what she did. It’s awesome.”

Cheyenne repeats in Class 3A

Sophomore quarterback E’leseana Patterson ran for three touchdowns to propel Cheyenne to a 20-6 victory over Virgin Valley in the Class 3A state championship game at Cimarron-Memorial.

Nikita Eskelsen rushed for a touchdown in the second quarter to give the Bulldogs a 6-0 lead. But Patterson, ran for the go-ahead score in the third quarter and tacked on two more touchdowns for good measure.

The Desert Shields (16-4) also defeated the Bulldogs (17-4) in the 2017 state championship game.

Contact reporter Sam Gordon at sgordon@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BySamGordon on Twitter.