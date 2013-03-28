Big dance has drama worthy of big screen

There is no better drama this time of year than the NCAA Tournament, enough to warrant time on any big screen.

Jeff Withey, left, and Trey Burke are equally effective — in an opposite sort of way.

There is no better drama this time of year than the NCAA Tournament, enough to warrant time on any big screen.

I’m not sure even Steven Spielberg could have dreamed up the Hollywood script that is Florida Gulf Coast.

Here, then, is a look at Sweet 16 matchups as they might be portrayed at your local cinema:

Louisville vs. Oregon in “October Sky.”

Think of the Ducks as Homer Hickam, but instead of an underdog trying to escape the coal mines and win a science fair, Oregon will try to commit fewer turnovers than its average (21.4) against a No. 1 overall seed that forces miscues on 28 percent of its opponents’ possessions. Homer overcame his environment. I can’t see Oregon overcoming Rick Pitino’s defense.

Duke vs. Michigan State in “Legends of the Fall.”

The legends are Mike Krzyzewksi and Tom Izzo, coaching giants who have combined for 17 Final Fours and five national championships. But there are few more physical and imposing sights than a grizzly, and I have a feeling Duke is going to discover what Brad Pitt eventually did. The bear usually wins, especially when all it has to do is scare the Blue Devil out of Mason Plumlee.

Wichita State vs. La Salle in “Mr. Nobody.”

In 2092, Nemo Nobody is a 118-year-old man and the last mortal on earth after the human race achieves quasi-immortality. Sounds crazy? No more so than a No. 9 seed meeting a 13 in the Sweet 16. Ken.Pom ratings love the Shockers because they rebound at both ends of the floor, which probably will be enough to get past all those midgets La Salle has running around causing havoc.

Ohio State vs. Arizona in “How the West Was Won.”

It shouldn’t take five segments, and I’m not sure how rivers, plains, wars, railroads or outlaws fit into the game plan, but you can be sure the winner of this game will take the West Region and advance to the Final Four. Aaron Craft has a little Linus Rawlings in him, a leader who isn’t afraid to take huge shots and would probably also rescue the Prescotts from bushwhacking thieves. Craft is the difference here as the Buckeyes move on to the Elite Eight.

Kansas vs. Michigan in “Twins.”

Think of Jeff Withey as Arnold Schwarzenegger without the accent and 1980s wardrobe and Trey Burke as Danny DeVito with a much smaller waistline and better court vision. It’s a 2013 twist on the Benedict Brothers. Kansas has the advantage with Withey swatting shots inside, and Michigan has a decided edge on the perimeter with Burke. I preferred Vincent’s street smarts to Julius and his intellectual persona, and always have believed point guards win big games in March. DeVito prevails.

Florida vs. Florida Gulf Coast in “Miracle.”

I can’t believe Andy Enfield made his team run lines all night after losing to Lipscomb twice, ala Herb Brooks demanding his 1980 U.S. hockey team skate back and forth after its 3-3 tie with Norway because, after all, Mrs. Enfield was at home and who in their right mind keeps a Maxim model waiting? But it’s probably going to take more than your average Mike Eruzione magic for the Eagles to top the bigger, stronger, better Gators. Florida dominates teams from nonpower conferences. It has been Rout City in such matchups.

Indiana vs. Syracuse in “Ghostbusters.”

Bill Murray alone couldn’t bust the Syracuse zone. If any team can, though, it would be a Hoosiers offense that shoots nearly 42 percent on 3s and grabs offensive rebounds like Costco customers do free samples. It has been 10 years since either program reached a Final Four. When movie theaters welcome Ghostbusters III in 2014, it will have been 25 years between sequels. Syracuse is big and imposing but with some soft spots, sort of like Marshmallow Man. I envision a similar ending for the Orange.

Miami vs. Marquette in “The Hunger Games.”

We give you Katniss and Cato, both very skilled and prepared and capable of advancing. It’s just that one has something special, a tad more of this and that, and the ability to score inside and out. Miami is more balanced than Marquette, more able to make plays from all spots on the basketball floor. The Golden Eagles have shown some spunk in rallying for two wins this tournament, but so did Cato before encountering those wolflike mutations. Like Katness did to him, Miami will shoot a final arrow through Marquette’s heart.

Las Vegas Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney can be reached at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday on “Gridlock,” ESPN 1100 and 98.9 FM. Follow him on Twitter: @edgraney.