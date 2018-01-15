Golden Knights defense stands tall with or without Fleury in net

When a concussion took star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury from the lineup for two months and 25 games, those defensemen in front of him collaborated in a most impressive way.

Members of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrate their 2-1 victory over the New York Rangers at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, Jan. 07, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

The amazing subconscious.

It really is a million times more powerful than our conscious mind.

Deep into that part of our brain, which we must trust to guide us toward our goals, is where those who play defense for the Golden Knights traveled early this season.

It gnawed at them, how to react to that which wasn’t planned.

“I think we knew inside something had to happen, that we had to elevate our game because we didn’t have the perception of who was supposed to be back there in goal,” Nate Schmidt said. “It was very much a sense of the unknown. That’s not to say the guys back there couldn’t do the job — they obviously did — but we weren’t sure what we were going to get.”

It would be no different if an NFL season began and Tom Brady wasn’t throwing passes for the Patriots after the opening week, or soon into another NBA schedule LeBron James went one way and his knee another and he was on the bench in street clothes for Cleveland.

It would be no different if Teddy Bridgewater and Sam Bradford went down for the Vikings and Case Keenum was suddenly the starting quarterback.

Wait. That one doesn’t really fit the narrative now that a New Orleans safety tried tackling a ghost …

But among the chief reasons Vegas sits atop the Western Conference of the NHL with 61 points is this: When a concussion took star goalie Marc-Andre Fleury from the lineup for two months and 25 games, those defensemen in front of him collaborated in a most impressive way.

When the face of the expansion draft and by far team’s most decorated and famous player took a knee to the head from Anthony Mantha of the Red Wings just four games into the season, those responsible for limiting the shots and action any goalie sees nightly banded together.

Injuries would force the Knights to play four different goalies in Fleury’s absence.

And still, the defense didn’t crack.

“As a group, we talked about that was definitely a time when we had to limit chances, any 2-on-1s or breakaways for opponents,” Shea Theodore said. “We all know about (Fleury) and that when he’s back there, any mistakes we make, he has our backs. But when you get in that consistency of playing well together, it gives you a greater chance to win each night, no matter who is in goal.”

Stingy mindset

The Knights open a four-game road trip on Tuesday against Nashville and play 10 of their next 12 away from what has been the oh-so-friendly-and-successful atmosphere of T-Mobile Arena, meaning things get more difficult real fast.

But numbers through 42 games paint a picture of defensive focus: Vegas ranks among the league’s top 10 teams in goals against and shots against, and such stinginess hasn’t changed no matter who is wearing the mask and blockers on a given night.

The Knights have, against some of the league’s most high-powered sides, refused many shots from dangerous areas, specifically off rebounds and in front of the slot when trying to kill power plays.

Teams haven’t gotten much in front of the net.

It’s a defensive mindset that has continued since Fleury returned, during which time the Knights have allowed just an average of 1.4 goals in the nine games he has played.

Included in those decisions are shutouts of the Capitals and Predators.

The Knights aren’t some complex defensive side. They’re more the basketball team that creates a turnover at one end, gets numbers going the other way and increases its chances of finishing with a score.

It’s pretty basic but obviously effective stuff.

“For me, to watch from the press box (when injured) is different than seeing it on ice,” Fleury said. “But the defense has been sharp and good around the net all season. Talking, helping me see things, helping on rebounds. It’s all been a big, big part of our success.

“I think we have really good balance on defense — some offense, some skating, some physicality. It’s all good.”

That’s a conscious observation, and an astute one.

The defense was good when he was injured and has continued as such in his return.

It gnawed at those defensemen, how to react to that which wasn’t planned, and they responded.

