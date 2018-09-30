Ed Graney

Golden Knights need to put inaugural season in rearview mirror

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 30, 2018 - 6:00 am
 

So when it comes to the practice of making one’s living by engaging in commerce, Warren Buffett seems to have a handle on things: In the business world, Buffett says, the rearview mirror is always clearer than the windshield.

I’m fairly certain the “Oracle of Omaha” wasn’t specifically talking about hockey.

I’m also certain his judgment could apply directly to it.

What the Golden Knights see behind them is an improbable run of historic proportions, one of the greatest seasons by an expansion team in major league professional sports, from nobodies to Pacific Division champions to Stanley Cup finalist, from NHL castoffs to unforgettable figures in a city that immediately embraced and adopted them as its own.

Now comes the next most obvious step for the Knights: Forget all of it.

It was nice, but it’s over. Good athletes are able to have focus and move forward.

General manager George McPhee

“It was nice, but it’s over,” said general manager George McPhee. “Good athletes are able to have focus and move forward. It’s the same with good management — you certainly have to analyze all that transpired over a season and learn as much as you can, but then you move on.

“It’s a big part of this business.”

It’s his way of saying that while the 2018-19 windshield might be cloudy at this point with unanswered questions as to how certain offseason roster changes might affect what happens on the ice, the only way to continue offering a successful product is by removing from your daily thoughts any hint of that which came before.

Besides, things are pretty different in key spots.

This was always going to be a busy summer for McPhee, the effect of key expiring deals and having to decide the fate of other players who had, for various reasons, been dealt to the Knights or exposed to them in the expansion draft.

New faces aren’t unique this time of year, and Vegas is no different in terms of some players departing and others arriving.

But it’s more than that for a franchise just months from concluding its expansion season.

It will be for a while.

“All of it fell in line with what we knew it would be (in the offseason) — a lot of work,” McPhee said. “We knew we had a lot of contracts to settle and moves to make. It will probably take two to three years before we are like other teams with just a few over a given summer.”

The bond between Southern Nevada and the Knights was born through the response to a mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival on Oct. 1, when a team of which the majority of players and staff had no ties to Las Vegas became a vehicle by which the town could begin its long and difficult road to recovery.

That part will never be forgotten, never shoved aside, never taken for granted.

Comings and goings

But the hockey part, the 51 wins, the 109 points, the deep playoff run, the sense of local euphoria not being in any manner tamed until Washington beat Vegas in five games for the Stanley Cup, needs to be reserved for the history pages and left behind as the puck drops on a new season.

There is no James Neal or David Perron. There is Paul Stastny and Max Pacioretty. There is no Nate Schmidt for the season’s first 20 games. There is no Luca Sbisa. There is Nick Holden.

There was never an Erik Karlsson who, as the song goes, knows the way to San Jose.

There is Gerard Gallant, and if anyone within the Knights has preached a mindset of focusing exclusively on what’s in front of you and what’s to come next, it’s the reigning NHL Coach of the Year.

In the sports world of most overused cliches, the part about taking it one game at a time is accompanied by Gallant’s mug shot.

“Last season was obviously outstanding for our hockey club and you can go back and see some good video clips and all that stuff, but this is a new year, a new team,” Gallant said. “We’re not going to worry about yesterday. We’re going to worry about today and tomorrow.

“The difference is, we’ll come into this season knowing we’re a good team with good players. Last year, we didn’t know where we would be. We know now that we’re a pretty solid hockey team when we play well, so let’s get back to work.”

Translation: Forget all of it.

In other words, the rearview mirror might be sparkling clean, but the cloudy windshield is all that matters.

More Golden Knights: Follow all of our Golden Knights coverage online at reviewjournal.com/GoldenKnights and @HockeyinVegas on Twitter.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Golden Edge: Knights Beat Kings 2-0
Adam Hill and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena after the Knights beat the Kings 2-0.
Golden Edge: Shea Theodore Returns to Practice
Adam Hill, Ben Gotz, and David Schoen are at the Golden Knight's practice where Shea Thedore is suited back up for the first time this season.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — September 25, 2018
Ben Gotz and Adam Hill answer questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose 5-3, but re-sign Shea Theodore
Bryan Salmond is in studio while Ben Gotz, Adam Hill and David Schoen report from T-Mobile Arena on the Knights preseason game vs. the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge: Knights Lose 5-3 but Re-Sign Shea Theodore
Bryan Salmond is in studio and Ben Gotz, Adam Hill, and David Schoen report from T-Mobile arena on the Knights preseason game vs the Colorado Avalanche.
Golden Edge: Knights Rally To Win During Shootout
Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen goes over the Golden Knights shootout win against the San Jose Sharks.
Golden Edge: Knights Win Third Preseason Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat reporter David Schoen go over the Knights 7-2 win over the L.A. Kings.
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Nevada Task Force One Cheers Golden Knights
Golden Edge: Vegas Fans Show their Love at Fan Fest
Bryan Salmond is on the red carpet at the downtown Las Vegas Events Center as the 2018-2019 Golden Knights show up for Fan Fest.
Golden Edge: Knights Back From Colorado
Golden Knights reporters Adam Hill and Ben Gotz talk about Knights preseason training camp and how Max Pacioretty is fitting in with the Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag — September 17, 2018
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights fans.
Golden Edge: Knights Win First Preseason Game
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, David Schoen, Ben Gotz and Adam hill recap the Golden Knights first preseason game win against the Arizona Coyotes.
Golden Edge: First Practice
Adam Hill and David Schoen discuss the first day of practice for the Golden Knights.
Golden Knights Presser Max Pacioretty
Max Pacioretty speaks about his first impressions coming to the Vegas Golden Knights.
Golden Edge: Mailbag
Ben Gotz answers questions submitted from Golden Knights' fans about recent roster changes.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights Rookies Faceoff Against The Sharks Good
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond breaks down the 5-4 loss the Golden Knights rookies had against the San Jose Sharks.
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects
Lucas Elvenes is ranked as one of the Golden Knights' top prospects after a breakout season in Sweden. He slid to the fifth round in the 2017 draft after being projected to be selected much higher. “I wasn’t happy about being a fifth-rounder. But it was good for me, too, because I didn’t have so much pressure when I came here," Elvenes said. Elvenes posted five goals and 16 points in 28 games while playing in the top league in Sweden. The Knights signed Elvenes to a three-year, entry-level contract in June.
Golden Knights rookie camp - Day 2
The Golden Knights held their second day of rookie camp at City Arena in Las Vegas. Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Golden Edge: Deryk Engelland Rides With Kurt Busch
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond heads to city national arena and the Las Vegas Motor Speedway to see Kurt Busch attempt to learn how to play hockey, and Deryk Engelland hop in a race car.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
William Karlsson and the Golden Knights are headed to arbitration
Of all the salary arbitration cases in the NHL this summer, none is more compelling than the one involving William Karlsson and the Golden Knights. Karlsson is seeking $6.5 million annually in arbitration. The Knights countered with an offer of $3.5 million annually. Karlsson's arbitration hearing is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto. During the hearing, the player and team present evidence. The arbitrator then has 48 hours to render a decision, and the team decides on a one- or two-year contract. Karlsson’s agent and the Knights can continue to negotiate a new contract prior to the hearing.
Golden Edge: Floor Hockey Clinic
Bryan Salmond travels to the Paradise Recreational Center for the Las Vegas Golden Knights floor hockey clinic with special guest Golden Knights defenseman and Mark Messier Leadership Award winner Deryk Engelland.
Golden Edge: Off Season Update
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Knights free angency and signing Marc-Andre Fleury.
Fleury on his three-year extension: To stay in Vegas a long time was big
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury said he's glad he'll be a part of the team for a long time. Fleury spoke about signing a three-year contract extension at a news conference at the City National Arena in Las Vegas on Friday.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Thursday, July 5
Las Vegas Morning Update - Tuesday, July 3, 2018
More in Ed Graney
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Ed Graney Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like