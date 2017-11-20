Grading the Raiders’ Week 10 33-8 loss against the Patriots

How the team performed in a 33-8 loss to the New England Patriots in Mexico City.

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) runs the ball against the New England Patriots in the NFL football game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes past New England Patriots linebacker David Harris, center, during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Mexico City. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch against the New England Patriots in the NFL football game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. New England Patriots won 33-8. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) in the NFL football game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. New England Patriots won 33-8. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) before fumbling the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) in the NFL football game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Oakland Raiders Jack Del Rio during the postgame press conference after the team's loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Oakland, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 8, 2017. Heidi Fang Las Vegas Review-Journal @HeidiFang

New England Patriots wide receiver Brandin Cooks (14) missed a catch against Oakland Raiders safety Obi Melifonwu (20) in the NFL football game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree (15) makes a catch for a 2-point conversion against New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) in the NFL football game at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. New England Patriots won 33-8. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

A fan reacts to a play in the NFL football game between the Oakland Raiders and New England Patriots at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017. New England Patriots won 33-8. Erik Verduzco Las Vegas Review-Journal @Erik_Verduzco

GRADING THE RAIDERS

How the team performed in a 33-8 loss to the New England Patriots in Mexico City.

Offense: F

Marshawn Lynch (11 carries, 67 yards) played well. So much for the good. Wide receiver Seth Roberts (key drop, fumble inside the 10-yard line, false start on first-and-10) had a terrible day, while quarterback Derek Carr finished with a 68.2 rating. His one interception was tipped. All of this against a New England defense that has leaked throughout the season while beset by key injuries. And the Raiders never took advantage of any of it. Some actually thought this could be a shootout. Must have been the thin air talking.

Defense: F

Tom Brady was the varsity senior playing flag football against a bunch of elementary school kids, completing 30-of-37 for 339 yards with three touchdowns. He completed passes to eight different receivers and was sacked once. The Patriots averaged 4.5 yards per rush and racked up a total of 420 yards. The Raiders extended their NFL record without an interception to open a season, now at 10 straight. They caused a fumble, but couldn’t recover it.

Special teams: C

As in a scoop of vanilla. Bland. Boring. Nothing of note. The Raiders punted three times for a 45.7 average, never attempted a field goal or extra point (they went for two following the team’s only score) and faced just one punt return and none on kickoffs.

Coaching: F

What’s that line about coaches needing to put their players in the absolute best position to succeed? How, then, could Jack Del Rio and his staff ever believe it a smart move to start a rookie safety in Obi Melifonwu, who had played just seven defensive snaps before Sunday, at cornerback? He has neither the experience or speed to hold up against a wide receiver like Brandin Cooks, who beat Melifonwu for a 64-yard score. The Raiders are reeling, and it’s decisions like the one to start Melifonwu that prove their issues reach way beyond those playing.

Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal