HEADS OR TAILS?

Yes, it happened. My 7-year old beat me in the picks contest for Mountain West Conference basketball games on Saturday.

The family dog is on deck to make her choices, but I thought it best to go with the a good ol’ fashioned coin flip as our celebrity guest for the weekday games this week. HEADS will be designated for the home team and TAILS for the visitors.

We begin with Tuesday’s games:

Air Force (plus 10.5) at Wyoming: The Falcons might be worse now than they were before Joe Scott arrived to save the program in 2000. Yep, THAT bad. Wyoming averages over 80 points, while the Falcons surrender an average of just under 60. Somewhere in there, the spread barely favors Wyoming.

My pick: Wyoming

Coin’s pick: Air Force

Brigham Young (plus-3) at Utah: BYU has won two straight in Salt Lake City and if Dave Rose studies tape (here’s guessing he does), the Cougars’ coach will see how San Diego State and UNLV successfully handled Utah center Luke Nevill. Or at least that’s what I’m hoping for based on my play.

My pick: BYU

Coin’s pick: BYU

Wednesday’s Games

COLORADO STATE (plus 17) at NEW MEXICO: Have you heard about the mess CSU is in? Leading scorer Marcus Walker and fellow guard Harvey Perry are academically ineligible and might not return this season. And the Rams were bad before this.

My pick: New Mexico

Coin’s pick: CSU

TEXAS CHRISTIAN (plus 12.5) at SAN DIEGO STATE: The line pretty much tells you what experts think about TCU on the road, even though it is tied for first with a UNLV team it beat in Fort Worth. San Diego State is better and should win, but this many points is more suited for the TCU of last year.



My pick: TCU

Coin’s pick: SDSU

OVERALL RECORDS

Me: 6-13:

Guest celebrities:

Matt Youmans, UNLV basketball beat writer for the R-J: 1-2.

Bridget Graney, my 7-year old daughter: 3-1.

Coin flip: TBD