Ed Graney

Jordy Nelson finds second home and opportunity with Raiders

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
July 30, 2018 - 8:00 pm
 
Updated July 30, 2018 - 8:44 pm

NAPA, Calif.

The move meant opening up more than $10 million in cap space, and he was, after all, a 33-year-old wide receiver who missed the entire 2015 NFL season with a serious knee injury and whose production had decreased.

So while Derek Carr might not understand why the Packers cut Jordy Nelson loose in March, the argument for such a move was hardly flawed.

Which makes this latest opportunity all the more compelling.

Jon Gruden loves veteran players and the Raiders, as much as any team, offer them second chances at continuing careers and proving others wrong, both of which Nelson can pursue under the guidance of Gruden while catching passes from Carr.

Two days after he was sent packing by the only NFL team he had known, drafted by Green Bay out of Kansas State in the second round in 2008, catching nine passes for 140 yards in their Super Bowl XLV win against the Steelers, the league’s 2016 Comeback Player of the Year, Nelson had a new home.

He signed a two-year contract with the Raiders for $15 million, all but $2 million of which is guaranteed, which doesn’t mean he will be with the team when it moves to Las Vegas in 2020, but affords it now as professional and knowledgeable a player as you will find.

One in, one out

Nelson was in just around the time Michael Crabtree was out for the Raiders.

“It hasn’t felt much different since day one or two of being with the organization,” Nelson said. “The transition has been easier than I expected with the unknown, but once we got into football, it has been smooth. It’s football, just with different guys.

“I’m new, but the entire coaching staff and offense is new. But the routes are the routes. For the most part, I’ve done a good job deleting the stuff I brought from Green Bay so I’m not comparing systems. I’m not trying to come in and take over. Just continue to grow on (a connection with Carr). Obviously, it will take time and never stop. Even after being in Green Bay for 10 years, we were working to continue fine-tuning things.”

It wasn’t near the same historic lore as Montana-to-Rice or Aikman-to-Irvin or Manning-to-Harrison — think more Stabler-to-Branch or Jurgensen-to-Taylor— but the quarterback-wideout combination of Aaron Rodgers to Nelson over a decade produced some fairly staggering numbers.

Rodgers targeted Nelson 705 times, leading to 470 completions for 6,919 yards, 324 total first downs and 65 touchdowns.

Injuries to both players in recent years slowed the trend, and their chemistry was perhaps highlighted most when Rodgers was out last season and it was instead unproven Brett Hundley at quarterback.

Nelson’s numbers plummeted.

Speed a question

His goal now is to find a similar rhythm with Carr as he had with Rodgers, while being the sort of mentor in the film room and on the field that the Raiders believe could help fourth-year pro Amari Cooper elevate himself into a level of the NFL’s best receivers.

Cooper is approaching the doorstep of such select company, and Nelson could play as big a role as anyone getting him there.

“(Nelson) is a class act,” Gruden said. “He doesn’t have a lot of bravado and he’s not real flamboyant, but he’s polished, he’s a pro, he’s helpful to all our (receivers). His presence, his experience, is a great resource.

“He’s wired in. You can see why he was a security blanket for Rodgers all those years. He can still run. He’s proven to us he can still run. We can line him up anywhere we want and he can run any route we draw up.”

That’s the big question, really, how much speed remains in those legs. How much Nelson can still separate after the catch?How much of last season — just 53 catches for 482 yards and six TDs — was about a lack of connection with Hundley or simply an NFL receiver advancing in his 30s?

“The thing that you hear about is he can’t run anymore, and that’s false,” Carr said. “I can tell you, he’s one of the fastest skill guys that we have. He can run. You see that by his route running. He’s still Jordy Nelson, that’s for sure. I can’t believe Green Bay let him go, but I’m glad he’s here.”

The business side of the NFL precipitated such a move. Happens all the time.

But the reality of the Raiders and Gruden’s love for seasoned players has offered Nelson a second chance, another opportunity, a different platform on which to prove himself.

Hey, it’s still football, just with different guys.

More Raiders: Follow all of our Raiders coverage online at reviewjournal.com/Raiders and @NFLinVegas on Twitter.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 3
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's third day of training camp, discuss what Gareon Conley's injury, review the team's first day in pads and what the Raiders will look to do at running back.
Former Raiders' linebacker Villapiano discuss Raiders' move
Former Raiders linebacker Phil Villapiano speaks with Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney about the team's impending move to Las Vegas.
Vegas Nation: Oakland Raiders training camp Day 2
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the team's second day of training camp, discuss Gareon Conley missing sessions and what it'll be like when the team starts practicing with pads on Sunday.
Raiders Look Forward to First Practice with Pads on Sunday
Greg Olson, Kelechi Osemele and Doug Martin react to team's first practice with pads on Sunday
Vegas Nation: Olson believes Carr, QBs have developed "thick skin" under Gruden
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson explains how the Raiders quarterbacks have responded to Jon Gruden's tough coaching style.
Vegas Nation: Olson pleased with progress of rookie linemen Miller, Parker
Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson describes what he has seen out of rookie offensive linemen Kolton Miller and Brandon Parker so far.
Raiders React To First Day Of Training Camp
Jon Gruden, Derek Carr and Kolton Miller react to the first day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Martin calls Raiders O-Line "the best" he's ran behind
Raiders running back Doug Martin speaks no how different it is running behind his new offensive line in Oakland
Vegas Nation: Raiders Training Camp Day 1
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and sports columnist Ed Graney go over the Raiders first day of training camp.
Vegas Nation: Miller on Penn, Jackson helping him out
Raiders rookie tackle Kolton Miller talks about the veterans he has leaned on during the offseason
Vegas Nation: Miller happy about weight gain
Raiders offensive tackle Kolton Miller talks about his weight gain prior to training camp.
Vegas Nation: Carr says Kolton Miller is "ready"
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr shares his thoughts on Kolton Miller—compliments the rookie's physical progression during offseason.
Vegas Nation: Carr "confident" in executing Gruden's offense
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr details what it's like learning Jon Gruden's offense.
Vegas Nation: Gruden believes "competition" makes for an exciting training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses his goals for training camp.
Vegas Nation: Jordy Nelson meets Gruden's expectations
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden indicates that Jordy Nelson continues to play like how he did in Green Bay prior to injury.
Vegas Nation: Gruden hopes Khalil Mack comes back to team soon
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden focuses on coaching current crop of players as he waits for the resolution of Khalil Mack's contract situation.
Vegas Nation: Gruden "pleased" with Kolton Miller's first day of training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden praises first round pick Kolton Miller from an "athletic" and "mental" standpoint following team's first training camp.
Vegas Nation: Gruden reflects on the team's first day of training camp
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden shares his overall thoughts on being back at training camp for the first time in 10 years.
Vegas Nation: Raiders ready for training camp
Host Bryan Salmond is in studio talking via Skype with Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken about what to expect as the Raiders go into training camp.
Vegas Nation: Johnson puts "special" Bruce Irvin alongside ex-Chiefs teammates
Raiders linebacker Derrick Johnson describes what it's like working with Bruce Irvin.
Vegas Nation:Johnson is "chasing" a championship
Raiders veteran linebacker Derrick Johnson's main goal is to win a championship.
Vegas Nation: AFC West Division
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond joined by Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken, sports reporter Gilbert Manzano and Columnist Ed Graney for a look at the battle for AFC West supremacy.
Raiders BBQ
On Friday, July 20, Oakland Raiders head coach Jon Gruden hosted — and paid for — a free barbecue for Raiders fans. Gruden teamed up with the Raiders and Ricky's Sports Theater and Grill in San Leandro, Calif. as a way to show thanks and gratitude for the support of the Raider Nation. Over 500 Raiders fans showed up to the event that had music, raffles, and appearances from Raiders alumni. This was the final event before the Raiders begin their training camp next week in Napa. Chris Booker Las Vegas Review-Journal
Vegas Nation: Off season update
Ed Graney, Bryan Salmond, Michael Gehlken and Gilbert Manzano sit down and discuss the latest news around the Raiders.
Las Vegas Morning Update — Sunday, July 8
The Raiders team is secretive about tickets, and the new Miss Nevada is Alexis Hilts.
Vegas Nation Stadium Show: Analysis of Raiders Stadium Construction Site
Review-Journal sports reporter Ed Graney and business reporter Rick Velotta go over the recent updates on the Raiders stadium and owner Mark Davis serving food to construction workers.
Las Vegas Morning Update - Friday, June 29, 2018
The Resort on Mount Charleston has sold, Raiders owner Mark Davis throws a barbecue, and a Las Vegas woman found dead was a police informant.
Vegas Nation: Gruden Gives "Final Exams"
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders improvement throughout training and how Gruden has been pushing the Raiders.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Deciding On Opening Day Kicker
Raiders beat reporter Michael Gehlken and Review-Journal sports columnist Ed Graney go over he Raiders choosing an opening day kicker and Doug Martin's potential.
Vegas Nation: Mandatory Mini Camp
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Raiders beat writer Micheal Gehlken and Review-Journal sports writer Ed Graney go over day one of the Raiders mini camp.
Vegas Nation: Derrick Johnson standing out at OTAs
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders OTAs and how the team is adjusting to new coaching style of head coach Jon Gruden.
More in Ed Graney
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Ed Graney Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like