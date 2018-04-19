Knights’ George McPhee talks softly, carries big expectations

It’s not that the Golden Knights general manager lacks all emotion, but his is obviously a mandate built on inferred expectations.

I suppose messages can be delivered in various ways and yet don’t let the fact George McPhee might be a long-lost brother of the Low Talker on Seinfeld trick you into thinking his isn’t both heard and respected by those with the Golden Knights.

It would be nice, however, if he showed up to one of his (scarce) gatherings with local media wearing a puffy shirt.

Just for the levity of it because, well, when Howard Hughes makes an appearance to talk playoff hockey, lightening the mood never hurts.

It’s not that McPhee as general manager lacks all emotion — you need only watch his reaction to what he believed was a bad call during Tuesday night’s game against the Kings to understand how fiery he can be — but his is obviously a mandate built on inferred expectations.

I get the feeling if he has to tell you something twice, there isn’t a third time.

“We found the best human talent we could find for every position in this organization when we started,” McPhee said Wednesday. “But it had to go beyond that — to being the right kind of people. Hard working, low ego, all the same things we have said before. But it matters. We took it seriously. We worked at it.”

It has delivered them to unforeseeable heights: Fresh from completing a best-of-seven series sweep of the Kings, Vegas now moves into the Western Conference semifinals against the winner of San Jose-Anaheim.

Whenever that time arrives — all first-round NHL playoff series must be completed before the next set of matchups begin — Vegas will begin on home ice at T-Mobile Arena.

Bill Foley is the Knights owner whose mantra of “Playoffs in three, Cup in six” dates a few years, a timeline he immediately attached to his expansion franchise in terms of when he first expected it to make the post-season and then hold a parade down Tropicana Blvd., holding aloft the Stanley Cup.

But the calendar was amazingly accelerated in this inaugural season when it came to the playoffs and, well, guess who is again a betting favorite to be the ones kissing that trophy made of a silver and nickel alloy?

“I’ve always said we’ll focus on what and not when and see where it takes us,” McPhee said. “I guess according to Bill we’re ahead of schedule … We really worked hard at (the expansion draft) and wanted to be as good as we could be. We’re just trying to be a good hockey team.”

GM of the Year?

The annual NHL awards are June 20 at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, and it would be an upset the size of a Drew Doughty’s mouth if Gerard Gallant of Vegas isn’t presented the Jack Adams honor for Coach of the Year.

The same could be said for McPhee as deserving of General Manager of the Year, although you figure Joe Sakic of Colorado will offer some competition.

Such potential accolades point to the fact that from Foley on down, the Knights seem very much a franchise that embraces the idea about leadership being practiced not so much in words but instead attitude and actions.

McPhee built the team Las Vegas has adopted in such an impassioned way by following his belief that you win off the ice before you win on it, through instincts and his scouting staff and front office, through expansion draft decisions that ultimately created such an incredible first-year journey.

One that continues now following the just concluded sweep of Los Angeles.

“I thought it was a very good series, two teams that played with good structure, very good defensively, excellent goaltending,” McPhee said. “There wasn’t much of a difference between the clubs.

“I have no idea what to expect in the next series. We played some very sound hockey (against the Kings), and when we didn’t and were having a bad period or bad stretch, our goaltending was there to help us stabilize.

“That’s why (Marc-Andre Fleury) is here, that’s what he gets paid to do and he’s doing it very well. But what lies ahead, we don’t know. We’ll all know in a couple weeks.”

That might be the next time local media hears from the Low Talker.

In the meantime, think a golden puffy shirt.

Just for the levity of it.

