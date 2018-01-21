Ed Graney

Las Vegas’ love affair with Golden Knights formed by perfect storm

By Ed Graney Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 20, 2018 - 6:14 pm
 
Updated January 20, 2018 - 6:21 pm

When it formed on the big screen for George Clooney and Mark Wahlberg to confront, a tropical tempest absorbed a hurricane and eventually reached its peak as a powerful cyclone.

When it formed on and off ice for the Golden Knights and their fan base, an inexplicable moment of tragedy and grief was followed by an astonishing level of joy and success.

The lesson: A perfect storm isn’t always created by identical elements.

Books have been written and countless parts of the globe researched in hopes of discovering the foremost cause for a fan’s impassioned attachment to a certain team, but often it can’t be adequately explained.

The love affair between Las Vegas and the Knights can be.

In the most powerful of ironies, at what should have been a celebratory moment, the town’s first major league professional sports franchise began its inaugural season engulfed in the dark shadows of the mass shooting of Oct. 1, and how effortlessly the team stepped forward to embrace and help all those affected produced an instant bond.

“Right from the beginning, every guy in this room wanted to win for the city,” Knights defenseman and Las Vegas resident Deryk Engelland said. “From texts we still get from people around the city, what we’ve been able to do has taken their minds off other things and allowed them to heal. We fed off that from the get-go. The passion and excitement we’ve seen is unbelievable.”

He also knows this: Winning might not be everything, but it’s darn close, and the Knights enter their game at Carolina on Sunday as the Western Conference’s top team.

It’s the main reason an estimated 10,000 flocked to a downtown FanFest recently, why T-Mobile Arena has become the most exciting of NHL venues in which to watch a game, why the stands at City National Arena for morning practices are routinely packed, why the facility’s adjoining MacKenzie River Pizza is seated to capacity on game night, whether Vegas is at home or on the road.

It’s why pictures of folks dressed in Knights gear and standing on a subway platform in New York go viral.

A Knight of pizza and beer

“The only thing I can compare it to is Runnin Rebel basketball back in the day, this crazy an environment, this level of fanaticism,” said 36-year-old Las Vegas native Charles Javier. “It has helped recapture a level of pride for this town. I’m not sure if there would be this kind of response had the Oct. 1 shooting not occurred or the team wasn’t winning. It took both things. But watching this team own this community is like nothing you could have imagined.”

He spoke Thursday from a table at MacKenzie River, where he and friends Jesse Johnston and Charlotte Wolfe come to watch the Knights, who on this particular evening beat NHL-leading Tampa Bay 4-1.

The grill and pub is an extension of the Montana-based Glacier Restaurant Group, owned by, yes, Knights owner Bill Foley. He brought his pizza and wings and beer to Las Vegas, too.

The pub offers views of both practice rinks at City National, is decorated with Knights imagery and murals, and has a seating capacity of 315.

They’ve pushed the limit on that number often.

“I don’t think anyone had any idea what to expect,” said Jason Anderson, general manager of the restaurant. “Back in August, we thought there could be very few here watching games or we could be full. But the community wants a place to watch this team, and this has become kind of the center hub to do it. Once people are here, they are here. Once the game starts, they’re not moving. It’s a good problem to have.”

Things are on a first-come, first-served basis, and folks wearing Knights jerseys can be seen staking their claims to tables a good 90 minutes or so before the puck drops on several TVs throughout the pub.

At this point, no reservations are taken.

“If we did that, after the first wave of them, we could have a two- to three-hour wait as the game is being played,” Anderson said.

Clooney and Wahlberg faced a pretty sizable wave in their perfect storm.

This one is different.

No one saw it coming, a love affair between a town and a team, formed through the ironic marriage of sadness and success.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Golden Knights Videos
Deryk Engelland proud of passing 100-point career milestone
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland has 101 career points after two assists vs. Tampa Bay and reflected on it Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 in Sunrise, Florida (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant happy with Golden Knights bounce-back performance
The Golden Knights snapped a two-game losing streak Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in Tampa with a 4-1 win over the Lightning. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Marc-Andre Fleury on the Knights sweeping the Lightning
Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 28 of 29 shots and was the game’s No. 1 star Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in Tampa. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Brayden McNabb said Knights win over Lightning a team effort
Golden Knights defenseman Brayden McNabb said everyone contributed to the 4-1 win Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 at Tampa. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights make a statement, beat Lightning
Review-Journal Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and reporter Steve Carp talk about the Golden Knights 4-1 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, ending the Knights' 2-game losing skid.
Golden Knights defeat Lightning 4-1
Golden Edge video host Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights 4-1 win over Tampa Bay.
Todd Richards is happy for Las Vegas having its own NHL team
Todd Richards, Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach, spoke about his days with the Las Vegas Thunder on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in Tampa (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault has fond memories of his time with Lightning
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault talks about his days with Tampa Bay after practice Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 in Tampa, Florida (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gerard Gallant remains positive despite Golden Knights’ current two-game losing streak
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant said his team isn’t discouraged after two straight losses following practice In Tampa Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Predators Shut Out the Golden Knights
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Golden Knights beat writer Steve Carp go over the Golden Knights loss to the Nashville Predators.
Golden Edge: Knights Shut Out By Predators
Bryan Salmond recaps the Golden Knights away game against the Nashville Predators.
Golden Knights' Deryk Engelland on 1-year contract extension
Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland talks about his one-year contract extension following practice on Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Golden Knights face the Predators Tuesday night.
Golden Edge: Golden Knights hold Fan Fest on Fremont
Bryan Salmond talks to Golden Knights players, staff and fans during the first Fan Fest held on Fremont Street.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on goalie Malcolm Subban
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about Malcolm Subban and the team's goaltenders. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Knights Fall To Oilers In Overtime
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp recap the Golden Knights second loss to the Oilers.
Golden Knights React To Loss Against Oilers
Marc-Andre Fleury, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Reilly Smith and Deryk Engelland answer questions in the locker room about their loss against the Oilers.
Gerard Gallant Goes Over The Loss Against Oilers
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant takes question after the loss to the Oilers.
Golden Edge: Interview With Shea Theodore
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond interview Golden Knights defensemen Shea Theodore to talk about the fans and how he got into hockey.
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant on defenseman Brad Hunt
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about increased playing time for defenseman Brad Hunt on Friday at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge Look Ahead: Knights Face Oilers After Break
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal reporters David Schoen and Steve Carp go over what the Golden Knights have to face after their break ends on Saturday.
Golden Edge: Knights Beat New York Rangers
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporters Steve Carp and David Schoen go over the Golden Knights win over the New York Rangers.
Karlsson Talks About His Performance During The First Half Of The Season
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson goes over his personal performance during the first half of the NHL season.
James Neal On Golden Knights Week Off From Hockey
Golden Knights forward James Neal talks about the one week vacation the Golden Knights will have before playing the Oilers on Saturday.
Gerard Gallant Talks After Win Against Rangers
Golden Knights head coach Gerard Gallant talks after the win against the New York Rangers.
Golden Edge: Knights Feel The Blues Against St. Louis
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal reporter Steve Carp go over tonight's Golden Knights game against the St. Louis Blues.
Golden Edge: Knights Fall to The Blues
Golden Edge host Bryan Salmond gives a quick recap on tonights Golden Knights game against the St. Louis Blues.
Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault on 6-year, $30 million contract extension
Golden Knights forward Jonathan Marchessault addressed his six-year, $30 million contract extension prior to the team's game with St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2018 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Edge: Marchessault signed, Knights on a roll
Bryan Salmond talks to David Schoen about the Golden Knights magical December as well as Jonathan Marchessault's contract extension, including a special picture he has hanging in his locker.
Golden Knights' David Perron says key to team's success is never being satisfied
Golden Knights forward David Perron talks to the media following practice on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, and says the team's hard work and focus as factors in the team's current eight-game winning streak. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights' Alex Tuch on the camaraderie of the team
Golden Knights rookie Alex Tuch talks about how the team is very close on and off the ice following practice on Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018, at the team's practice facility in Las Vegas. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Jonathan Marchessault signs contract extension
The Vegas Golden Knights announced they have signed forward Jonathan Marchessault to a 6-year contract extension worth an average of $5 million. Marchessault has tallied a team-high 37 points this season. Marchessault ranks in the top-25 in the NHL in scoring, and his 22 assists are a career-high. Last season, Marchessault recorded his first 30-goal season with the Florida Panthers. "Since we all came here, we just feel like part of a big family and we love this city," Marchessault said.
Golden Knights players' favorite hockey Christmas presents
Sticks and skates dominates the list. Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Abandoned Pomeranians adopted through Golden Knights event
Many Pomeranians found their fur-ever homes for the holidays The Animal Foundation and the Vegas Golden Knights hosted a Pucks for Paws event, to kick-off the adoption of 164 Pomeranians found abandoned in Sandy Valley. 5 dogs were available at auction, while 10 more were available in a raffle to benefit Animal Foundation. The dogs were named by Golden Knights players and donned small Knights sweaters. The other Pomeranians will be available through an online raffle, open through Jan. 1
By the numbers: Expectations, challenges for Las Vegas’ WNBA team
The newly relocated Las Vegas WNBA franchise will begin play in the 2018 season. New owners MGM Resorts will integrate a professional franchise into Las Vegas’ busy sports landscape that’s shared with the 51s, Lights FC, Golden Knights and Raiders. Here are some of the expectations and challenges the team will have. 1. Ticket prices: The key to any sports franchise is selling season tickets and group outings. For Las Vegas’ team, that starts with locals. "(You don’t) just open the doors and tell everybody you’ve got a game and stand there waiting to sell tickets," 51s president Don Logan said. "You’ve got to get out, you’ve got to get out into the community and you’ve got to do everything we do. There’s no easy way." Last year, San Antonio charged $12 to $165 for single-game tickets for 17 home games. 2. Creating an identity: Coach Bill Laimbeer inherits a team from San Antonio that hasn’t made the playoffs or had a winning season since 2012. Las Vegas' team is also a franchise that lost its first 14 games last season before finishing a league-worst 8-26. 3. Patience will be required: Will they have to fill all 12,000 seats at Mandalay Bay for the season to be deemed successful? "They have to be realistic," Connecticut Sun CEO Mitchell Etess said. "If they could get 5,000 bodies into every single game, that would be pretty good for the first year."
VGK University: Introduction to hockey, and much more
Vegas Golden Knights officials Misha Donskov and Murray Craven chat about VGK University, a five-course instructional for hockey fans, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Dec. 3, 2017. (Ron Kantowski/ Las Vegas Review Journal)
Nate Quote
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt is leading the team in time on ice. He talks about the adjustment to the style of play in the Pacific Division, as well as his pregame "Magic trick" ritual. (Steve Carp/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace on starting in goal
Golden Knights goaltender Maxime Lagace talks about his journey to becoming the starting goaltender Saturday, Nov. 12, 2017 at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt
Golden Knights defenseman Nate Schmidt talks about goaltender Maxime Lagace at City National Arena. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson
Golden Knights forward William Karlsson on the team's blue-collar mentality. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant
Golden Knights coach Gerard Gallant talks about his team's accountability in the locker room. (David Schoen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Ed Graney Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like