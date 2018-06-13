Ed Graney

Raiders need cornerback Gareon Conley to play up to potential

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 12, 2018 - 8:44 pm
 

ALAMEDA, Calif. — He has been trapped in the hype machine for some time, limited in his own powers to perform intended actions, meaning shutting down his side of a football field while causing havoc for the opposing team.

But now, Gareon Conley needs to prove all that publicity was a warranted account of his true abilities.

You can imagine how much the Raiders need it.

They’re putting a ton of faith in the hope that a player selected No. 24 overall in the 2017 NFL draft remains healthy and can finally exhibit those skills that deemed him a first-round pick.

It’s no secret: They really need this guy to be good.

The words and actions of coaches and management and anyone with a final say on things— which, in the case of the Raiders, means Jon Gruden — have made it incredibly clear that Conley is the team’s No. 1 and best hope at cornerback entering the season.

That, and how they have maneuvered things at his position intimates that Conley is the glue around which a critical spot will be built, now and perhaps even when the franchise relocates to Las Vegas for the 2020 season.

“His confidence has grown tremendously,” said Gruden, who on Tuesday oversaw the beginning of his first mandatory minicamp since returning as coach. “It has been a dark world that he has been in, this young man. He had an injury he needed to rehab from, a change of coaches, a new system to learn.

“It has been slow and steady, but, man, is he a good player. When he’s feeling good, you see why he was a (first-round) pick.”

There were just a few glimpses last season given how much time Conley missed, but sure as the clear blue skies that welcomed the Raiders to this three-day camp before their summer break arrives, the length and athleticism and instincts that made him a star at Ohio State flashed from time to time.

He saw action in two games as a rookie, missing the final 13 with a shin injury and finishing with 92 snaps. The team thought Conley might get better with rest and a decreased amount of reps, but he never did.

The pain lingered, and Conley eventually underwent surgery.

“It was really difficult, because I’ve never been hurt before, but I feel like I’m back and had a long time to recover,” he said. “Physically, it feels like my rookie year, but mentally, I learned a lot. In that way, it’s my second year.

“I learned people are there for you, but at the end of the day, you have to be there for yourself. You’re the only one who can prepare yourself to come back from it.”

Cornerback might be a position with some numbers for the Raiders, but depth doesn’t always translate to ability or long-term results.

The team saved needed salary cap money by releasing David Amerson and Sean Smith (who is now serving a one-year prison term for felony assault) after last season, and while they wanted TJ Carrie to return, he landed a sizable free-agent contract (four years for $31 million with $10 million guaranteed) from the Browns.

So in came former Colts cornerback Rashaan Melvin, expected to start opposite Conley, on a one-year deal.

Then came Shareece Wright and Daryl Worley and Leon Hall, all with various NFL experience and also on one-year deals.

It tells you the team had more pressing needs elsewhere in which to spend, and that the kid who barely saw the field last season but has all the talent in the world is being counted on heavily to translate those glimpses into a seasonlong run of weekly production.

It tells you that beyond Conley, there’s a whole lot of stop-gapping going on.

The Raiders are going to play a ton of press coverage — much as Conley did with the Buckeyes in college — under new defensive coordinator Paul Guenther, a disciple of the Mike Zimmer blitzing tree and someone who needs to improve a unit that had the fewest interceptions in the NFL last season (five) while ranking third worst in passer rating against (101.8).

Conley can’t solve all those issues, but he needs to be better than just good.

“I’m not worried about (proving anything),” he said. “Of course I take it into account — like I have a chip on my shoulder — but I’m worried about myself.”

It’s no secret: They really need his performance to equal the hype.

Contact columnist Ed Graney at egraney@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4618. He can be heard on “The Press Box,” ESPN Radio 100.9 FM and 1100 AM, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Follow @edgraney on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Raiders Videos
Vegas Nation: Mandatory Mini Camp
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Raiders beat writer Micheal Gehlken and Review-Journal sports writer Ed Graney go over day one of the Raiders mini camp.
Vegas Nation: Derrick Johnson standing out at OTAs
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders OTAs and how the team is adjusting to new coaching style of head coach Jon Gruden.
Vegas Nation: Week Two Of OTA's
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the start of week two of the Raiders OTA's.
Vegas Nation: NFL Owners Meeting Day 2
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal sports writer Gilbert Manzano go over the NFL owners meeting.
Las Vegas Stadium construction site drone footage
The Raiders set up a drone at the Las Vegas Stadium construction site on May 20, 2018.
Las Vegas Stadium Milestones
Las Vegas Stadium Milestones as of May 16, 2018.
Vegas Nation: NFL Owners Meeting Day 1
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Review-Journal sports writer Gilbert Manzano go over the NFL owners meeting.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Participate In First Day Of Practice
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the Raiders first day of practice.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Minicamp
Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken goes over the Raiders minicamp and questions surrounding the Raiders picking defensive lineman Maurice Hurst from Michigan.
P.J. Hall, Maurice Hurst and Jon Gruden Talk About Mini Camp
P.J. Hall, Maurice Hurst and Jon Gruden go over the Raiders Mini camp.
Reggie McKenzie On Final Day Of NFL Draft
Raiders general manager Reggie McKenzie talks about the Raiders final draft picks.
Vegas Nation: Raiders Final Draft Picks
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken and Review-Journal reporter Gilbert Manzano go over the last day of the draft pick for the Raiders.
Gruden On Day Two Of Nfl Draft Picks
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden discusses the teams second day draft picks.
Raiders trade again, draft DT P.J. Hall and OT Brandon Parker
Raiders trade again and draft DT P.J. Hall and OT Brandon Parker. The team moved back again Friday, this time exchanging the No. 41 overall pick for the No. 57 selection. It then selected former Sam Houston State defensive tackle P.J. Hall. The Raiders parted with No. 75, trading up 10 spots to select former North Carolina A&T offensive tackle Brandon Parker.
Gruden On Bryant Joining Raiders, Bryant On What He Has Left To Prove
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden talks about what Bryant will bring to the Raiders and Bryant talks about what he has left to prove.
Gruden, Miller On First Round Pick
Raiders head coach Jon Gruden and first round pick Kolton Miller talk about the NFL draft first round pick for the Raiders.
Las Vegas Raiders Stadium can help economic boom, expert says
Study after study has concluded that stadiums aren’t effective economic development drivers. But a leading urban growth researcher says Orlando and Las Vegas are exceptions because of the strength of their regions’ tourism economies. The Raiders are building a 65,000-seat, $1.8 billion indoor stadium at Interstate 15 and Russell Road using $750 million of public money authorized by the Nevada Legislature. Las Vegas has a leg up on many cities, because it has an airport at which business people can catch a nonstop flight to virtually any domestic destination. Panelist Cathy Tull, chief marketing officer of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, said the presence of out-of-town media for playoff games featuring the Vegas Golden Knights has given the city media mentions that money can’t buy. Another issue receiving the panel’s attention is the need for mass transit with all the teams, venues and anticipated visitation they will generate. Panelists also discussed the prospect of attracting big events like the Super Bowl, the NFL draft and NCAA tournaments.
Reggie Mckenzie On Raiders First Draft Pick
Raiders general manager Reggie Mckenzie on Raiders first draft pick.
Vegas Nation: First Round NFL Draft Pick
Vegas Nation host Bryan Salmond, Review-Journal writer Gilbert Manzano and Raiders beat writer Michael Gelhken go over the first round of the NFL draft picks and the Raiders choices.
Vegas Nation: NFL Draft preview
Bryan Salmond and Michael Gehlken breakdown the Raiders offseason moves as well as what they could be looking at in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Wide Receiver
Vegas Nation video host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken look at the wide receiver position for the upcoming NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Raiders secondary
Vegas Nation video host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken look at the Raiders secondary for the upcoming NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Running Back position
Vegas Nation video host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken look at the running back position for the upcoming NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: Join Vegas Nation for NFL Draft updates
Vegas Nation video host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken will provide updates about everything surrounding this year's NFL Draft.
Vegas Nation: NFL Draft: Defensive Line
Vegas Nation video host Bryan Salmond and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken discuss the defensive line and what can happen in the 2018 NFL Draft.
David Humm's life celebrated at South Point
Raiders owner Mark Davis, former Nebraska coach Tom Osborne were among those who paid tribute to David Humm during a ceremony at South Point Arena in Las Vegas on April 6, 2018. (Ron Kantowski/Las Vegas Review Journal)
Vegas Nation Stadium Show
Ed Graney, Rick Velotta and Raiders beat writer Michael Gehlken go over the progress on the Vegas Stadium and how it will affect some of the players and staff.
Vegas Nation: Gruden hoping free agents can establish culture
Michael Gehlken reports from the NFL Meetings in Orlando, including what the Raiders are doing there as well as what Jon Gruden meant by "throwing it back to 1998."
More in Ed Graney
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Ed Graney Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like