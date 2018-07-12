A race like no other: Mongol Derby is part marathon, part rodeo

Kelsey Riley of Lexington, Kentucky, is one of 40 riders preparing for the world’s longest horse race at 1,000 kilometers (more than 620 miles). They will attempt to traverse the Steppe in 10 days aboard 25 “semi-wild” Mongolian horses.

Photos from The Adventurist coverage of the Mongol Derby in 2014. (The Adventurists)

Kelsey Riley, international editor of Thoroughbred Daily News. (Kelsey Riley)

Kelsey Riley, international editor of Thoroughbred Daily News, trains for the Mongol Derby, which starts on Aug. 8. (Kelsey Riley)

The Mongol Derby is a race like no other. It lasts 10 days and requires entrants to ride 25 different “semi-wild” Mongolian horses as they traverse 1,000 kilometers (more than 620 miles) across the Steppe.

Think of it as part marathon, part rodeo and part extreme sports experience.

The multiple challenges didn’t daunt Kelsey Riley. The Lexington, Kentucky, resident was looking for a way to resume riding after several years of focusing on her career and, on a whim, decided to apply for this year’s race. To her surprise she was accepted and turned to raising the $13,000 it costs to participate.

On Aug. 8, Riley and 39 other riders from around the globe will set out on what has been certified by the fine folks at Guinness as the world’s longest horse race. The route roughly follows one established by the great Mongolian warrior Genghis Khan for his horse messenger service, which predated the American West’s Pony Express by more than 600 years.

Since November, Riley has been in an intensive training regimen that involves riding, riding and more riding, interspersed with trips to the gym.

“No matter how much you train, you’re not going to be fully prepared to ride 620 miles,” she said. “It’s the sheer distance that intimidates me the most.”

There are plenty of other hazards, however, including falls, illness, bad weather, severe chafing and blisters and — oh yes — the occasional pack of angry dogs. That explains why fewer than half the riders who start typically complete the race.

Riley won’t be able to file during the race, as she’s limited to carrying a kit that weighs just 11 pounds and will be camping out and staying with locals in a region not noted for great cellular coverage.

But she is bringing a GoPro to record the journey and will share her tale with readers of TDN.com after her return, probably in October. In addition to gaining an experience for a lifetime, Riley is riding for a good cause, the Thoroughbred Retirement Foundation’s Second Chances Program at the Blackburn Correctional Complex in Kentucky. You can chip in to support her at Gofundme.com by searching for “kelseysmongolderby.”

And in case you were wondering, there is no organized betting on the Mongol Derby (of course I asked!), but I wouldn’t be surprised if the locals have a few “tögrögs” riding on the outcome.

