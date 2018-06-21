A year later, #RJhorseracing handicappers achieve profitability

In the year since this column debuted, we have handicapped 94 races at 24 different tracks and show a profit of $20.10 on a mythical $2 win bet on the handicappers’ top picks. That works out to a return on investment of $2.20.

Santa Anita in Arcadia, California. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

After collaring me on the corner where I like to do business, the guys at the station asked how the #RJhorseracing handicappers were faring a year into our experiment in crowd prognostication.

“Boys,” I said proudly as I fiddled quietly with my cuffs, “I am happy to report that we are in the black.”

As amazing as that sounds — the positive return on investment, not me being rousted by the cops — that is precisely where we find ourselves one year after I invited readers to turn this column into an interactive forum where we could have “a robust handicapping discussion that will elevate all our games and help educate newer fans.”

Since then we have handicapped 94 races at 24 different tracks. Over that period we show a profit of $20.10 on a mythical $2 win bet on the handicappers’ top selection (two bets in weeks where there were ties for the top selection). That works out to a return on investment of $2.20.

(I have posted a spreadsheet detailing the group’s picks, as well as mine, online in case you want to check my math. One caveat: I eliminated the Breeders’ Cup races in November because I broke with our routine of focusing on one or two races a week by asking readers to make a pick in all 13 races. Had I included those, our profit would be a minuscule $2.10.)

That’s hardly a recipe to get rich, but it’s also pretty amazing when you consider that nearly all our picks are made at least 48 hours before a race is run, when things like weather, scratches and possible track biases can’t be factored in.

How did we do it?

I can’t say for sure, but I have some ideas.

For starters, we’ve got a core group of about 15 experienced handicappers with a range of different backgrounds and approaches who play along every week, as well as other occasional contributors. Essentially, we’ve created a human algorithm where the wisdom of the crowd carries us through races where some of us veer off course.

I think changing tracks each week also has helped us rely more on handicapping fundamentals and less on “inside information” and suppositions that can form when you regularly play one oval.

And probably the biggest factor has been narrowing our focus to just two or occasionally three races a week. That allows us to really zero in on the subtleties of each individual contest rather than having our attention spread over an entire card or even multiple cards.

I’d say the last point should be the biggest takeaway for handicappers looking to improve their games. As my good friend and excellent handicapper Les Izmore is fond of saying, “Sometimes less really is more.”

#RJhorseracing featured races

Not content to rest on their laurels, the #RJhorseracing handicappers this week are testing their mettle at a couple racetracks that generally don’t get much attention from non-locals: Thistledown (now known as JACK Thistledown) in North Randall, Ohio, and Canterbury Downs in Shakopee, Minnesota.

The races in question are the $500,000 Ohio Derby (Grade 3), a 1 1/8th-mile test for 3-year-olds, and the $200,000 Mystic Lake Derby, a miler for 3-year-olds on the lawn.

Check back later to see how they size up these contentious races.

Better yet, there’s still time for you to get in on the action. Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners, and submit your top three picks, with a bit of analysis and/or wagering strategy via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing). That’s all there is to it.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.