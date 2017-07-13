Del Mar, Saratoga offer field-size relief

But premier tracks are only treading water and the horse shortage problem is getting worse elsewhere.

The start of a race at Del Mar. (Courtesy of Del Mar)

California Chrome, with jockey Victor Espinoza aboard, cools off after winning the Pacific Classic at Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Saturday, Aug. 20, 2016, in Del Mar, Calif. (AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi)

In addition to great locales and historic but top-notch facilities, Del Mar and Saratoga racetracks offer a welcome respite to horseplayers tired of trying to wring a profit out of too many five- and six-horse races.

The fuller fields at horse racing’s crown jewel racetracks can be expected to continue next week when Del Mar opens its 36-day meet on Wednesday and Saratoga kicks off its 40-day run on Friday.

The boutique race meets remain popular with horsemen and owners, but Del Mar spokesman Mac Macbride says the track where the surf meets the turf has had to get creative to keep its numbers up. In 2011, he said, Del Mar initiated a “ship and win” program that provides owners of horses outside California a $1,500 check upon arrival and a 30 percent bonus on earnings in the first start.

To date, the program has drawn more than 800 runners to the seaside oval, most of whom have remained in California to race at other tracks, Macbride said. The new runners also add to the handicapping challenge when they arrive, he said, adding, “There’s nothing better than to add some spice to the stew.”

My advice: Enjoy them while you can.

Even though both tracks have managed to battle the national trend of shorter and shorter fields, they’re under increasing pressure to maintain the status quo. And, as the chart shows, while they’re mostly treading water, other tracks are sinking and the underlying horse shortage is getting worse.

This is one area where the lack of a national authority for the sport could really make a difference, as the states appear to be happy to squeeze the lemon until there’s nothing left but rind.

Consider, for example, the closure of Hollywood Park in 2013. California racing officials had an opportunity to pare back the racing schedule to increase fields, but instead essentially just divvied up the racing days to the state’s remaining tracks.

As a result, Santa Anita was forced toward the end of its just-concluded and ridiculously long six-month meet to cancel four Thursday cards. Surprise: Field sizes increased when the track raced three days a week.

Eventually the situation will get so bad that the states will have no choice but to act. The best solution would be to cut back days and coordinate schedules between tracks in all racing states. That would maximize exposure for the tracks and enable all to offer more competitive racing and generate bigger purses.

I’d love to hear your thoughts.

