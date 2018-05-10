Derby winner Justify still has to prove he’s a great racehorse

The Bob Baffert-trained colt ran a strong race to end the “curse of Apollo,” but his favorable trip over the “sloppy” racetrack means that questions remain to be answered before he can be considered one of the great ones.

Mike Smith rides Justify to victory during the 144th running of the Kentucky Derby horse race at Churchill Downs Saturday, May 5, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

With a race like the Kentucky Derby, there’s always a lot of unpacking to do, whether you had a rain-soaked sojourn in Louisville or not.

Everyone will have their own view of what went down at Churchill Downs on Saturday, but here are a few of my takeaways:

You have to hand it to Justify. Despite his inexperience and difficult racing conditions, he took it to ’em in the Derby. In addition to ending the “curse of Apollo” by winning the race without the benefit of any 2-year-old experience, he ran the some of the fastest opening fractions of any Derby winner in the past 50 years, sitting just off Promises Fulfilled as he led the way in 22.24 and 45.77 seconds. The only horses during the period that ran that fast early and were still there at the finish were Bold Forbes in 1976 and Spend a Buck in 1985.

That’s pretty esteemed company, and Justify might soon show he is one of the “greats,” but I’m not ready to anoint him just yet. “Sloppy” tracks often produce skewed results, and the son of Scat Daddy also pretty much had things his own way Saturday, keeping his face clean and staying out of trouble.

Also the pace of the race became progressively slower after those scintillating opening fractions, slowing to 25.24, 26.34 and 26.85 seconds for the final three quarter-miles. The final time of 2:04.20 and the winner’s Beyer speed figure of 103 were rather pedestrian for a Derby.

Finally, the sloppy Churchill Downs track also likely prevented some of the contenders from running their races. Mendelssohn is the poster child, as the European invader had never set foot on a gooey racetrack in the afternoon and may not have ever trained on one. His race was essentially over as soon as the rain began falling late Friday.

There are undoubtedly others who didn’t handle the conditions or had valid excuses for poor performances in a race that often closely resembles rush hour in Mad Max’s world.

To identify them, I recommend watching repeated replays of the race (preferably the track feed rather than the herky-jerky NBC Sports broadcast), studying the chart (get the corrected version, not the one published right after the race that had the errors in the margins between horses) and reading the postrace quotes from trainers and jockeys of the horses that didn’t win.

But if you liked a horse heading into the race and he didn’t fire, don’t necessarily hold that against him. A race like Derby 144 is often one you often can “draw a line through” the next time your horse surfaces in fairer circumstances.

