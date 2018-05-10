Derby winner Justify still has to prove he’s a great racehorse

With a race like the Kentucky Derby, there’s always a lot of unpacking to do, whether you had a rain-soaked sojourn in Louisville or not.
Everyone will have their own view of what went down at Churchill Downs on Saturday, but here are a few of my takeaways:
You have to hand it to Justify. Despite his inexperience and difficult racing conditions, he took it to ’em in the Derby. In addition to ending the “curse of Apollo” by winning the race without the benefit of any 2-year-old experience, he ran the some of the fastest opening fractions of any Derby winner in the past 50 years, sitting just off Promises Fulfilled as he led the way in 22.24 and 45.77 seconds. The only horses during the period that ran that fast early and were still there at the finish were Bold Forbes in 1976 and Spend a Buck in 1985.
That’s pretty esteemed company, and Justify might soon show he is one of the “greats,” but I’m not ready to anoint him just yet. “Sloppy” tracks often produce skewed results, and the son of Scat Daddy also pretty much had things his own way Saturday, keeping his face clean and staying out of trouble.
Also the pace of the race became progressively slower after those scintillating opening fractions, slowing to 25.24, 26.34 and 26.85 seconds for the final three quarter-miles. The final time of 2:04.20 and the winner’s Beyer speed figure of 103 were rather pedestrian for a Derby.
Finally, the sloppy Churchill Downs track also likely prevented some of the contenders from running their races. Mendelssohn is the poster child, as the European invader had never set foot on a gooey racetrack in the afternoon and may not have ever trained on one. His race was essentially over as soon as the rain began falling late Friday.
There are undoubtedly others who didn’t handle the conditions or had valid excuses for poor performances in a race that often closely resembles rush hour in Mad Max’s world.
To identify them, I recommend watching repeated replays of the race (preferably the track feed rather than the herky-jerky NBC Sports broadcast), studying the chart (get the corrected version, not the one published right after the race that had the errors in the margins between horses) and reading the postrace quotes from trainers and jockeys of the horses that didn’t win.
But if you liked a horse heading into the race and he didn’t fire, don’t necessarily hold that against him. A race like Derby 144 is often one you often can “draw a line through” the next time your horse surfaces in fairer circumstances.
Next week we’ll focus on the Preakness Stakes, but first the handicapping crew is taking on Saturday’s $350,000 Peter Pan Stakes, a Grade 3 test for 3-year-olds and the main local prep for the Belmont Stakes, and the $700,000 Man o’ War Stakes, at 1 3/8ths miles on the inner turf track at Belmont Park.
Ellis Starr’s Peter Pan Stakes analysis
Just Whistle earned the best last race Equibase Speed Figure in the field, 106, when winning last month at Keeneland. That was his second start of the year and a big improvement off his runner-up effort one month prior which followed six months away from the races. As a son of Pioneer of the Nile (sire of American Pharoah, among others), there is little doubt Just Whistle can successfully negotiate the mile and one-eighth distance of the Peter Pan. As a horse on a pattern for significant improvement in his third start off a layoff, he appears to be the one to beat in this race.
High North earned his first win last fall in his third career start, then tried stakes company and was not disgraced when fourth of 14 in the Kentucky Jockey Club Stakes. Given time off over the winter to mature, High North returned in the Risen Star Stakes and finished fifth of nine without threatening. He then ran poorly again when seventh in the Rebel Stakes one month later. One month later, High North added blinkers for the Northern Spur Stakes and returned to top form, earning a 105 speed figure when drawing off by two and one-half lengths in a field of eight. Trainer Brad Cox is still on a high from winning the Kentucky Oaks with Monomoy Girl last weekend and his 30 percent success rate with back-to-back winners in dirt routes over the past two years is another reason his colt could win his second stakes race in a row.
Blended Citizen needs a hot pace in front of him to succeed, as occurred in March when rallying to win the Jeff Ruby Steaks by a neck with a 109 figure. In the Peter Pan, with the prospect for a hotly contested pace unlikely, Blended Citizen may be hard pressed to pass the field to win but it is not an impossible task and so he will round out the three horses with the best chance to win this year’s renewal.
Ellis Starr is the national racing analyst for Equibase. Visit the Equibase website for more on the race or to purchase handicapping products.