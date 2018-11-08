Don’t bank on Accelerate beating Justify for Horse of Year honors

Backers say the winner of the Breeders’ Cup Classic accomplished more over the year than the 13th Triple Crown winner, but history says their arguments will fall on deaf ears.

Joel Rosario rides Accelerate to victory in the Breeders' Cup Classic horse race at Churchill Downs, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Move along, folks, there’s no debate to see here.

Accelerate had barely cooled down after his Breeders’ Cup Classic victory on Saturday when some observers began making the argument that he — not Justify — is most deserving of Horse of the Year honors.

Among them were Brisnet.com writer Vance Hanson, who wrote an article headlined “Why a yes for Accelerate is not a ‘no’ for the Triple Crown.” In it, he argued that Accelerate deserves the Horse of the Year honors because Justify never faced older horses in his undefeated six-race career.

The gist of his argument is that beating one’s elders was once a virtual requirement for a 3-year-old to capture horse racing’s highest end-of-year honor, a practice that has fallen by the wayside in recent years. Without really saying so, he implies that we should fight back against this trend of avoiding inter-generational matchups by denying Justify the Horse of the Year award.

A secondary argument has been raised that this year’s 3-year-old crop seems to be an especially weak bunch, so Justify was beating no one when he cruised to racing’s elusive Triple Crown before being retired due to an ankle injury. In contrast, Justify’s critics say, Accelerate won five graded stakes on the year, four of them Grade 1s, against top competition of all age groups and was just a neck shy of making it six-for-six.

Discussing the merits of each horse is a worthwhile exercise, especially given that Eclipse Award voting is completely subjective.

But in this case, it’s like participating in moot court in law school: No matter how forcefully you argue that Accelerate is a deserving honoree, the award is going to the 13th Triple Crown winner, Justify.

The reason is that the Triple Crown has attained near-mythical status since Sir Barton won the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Derby in 1919 (though the term itself didn’t come into use until around 1930). Given the respect for tradition that permeates the racing game, I can’t see a bunch of racing officials and turf writers deviating from history and making Justify the first Triple Crown winner not to also take home the Horse of the Year title.

That’s not to say the decision will be right or wrong. That’s just the way it is.

