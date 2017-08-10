Europeans look to add to recent success in Arlington Million

The Irish-bred Deauville, third in the Arlington Million last year, is the 7-2 morning line favorite to win Saturday’s race. He drew the 5 post.

Ascend, ridden by Jose Ortiz, crosses the finish line to win the Woodford Reserve Manhattan at Belmont Park on Saturday, June 10, 2017, in Elmont, N.Y. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Arlington Million, the capstone of one of my favorite days of racing, was designed to test the best U.S. turf horses against Europe’s lords and ladies of the lawn.

It’s done that time and time again in the 34 years since the great John Henry captured the inaugural running by a nose over long shot The Bart. The best the five Europeans who made the crossing that year could muster was a third by 3-year-old English filly Madam Gay.

The Europeans, who don’t always send their top horses for the race, have nonetheless gained a measure of revenge in the years since, winning 11 renewals of the 1¼-mile race for 3-year-olds and up, including three of the past six.

The 13-horse field assembled for this year’s race, scheduled to go to post about 3:20 p.m. PT on Saturday, boasts its usual intriguing mix of accomplished U.S. turf runners, up-and-comers trying to step into the big leagues as well as four Europeans who figure to attract more than their fair share of the money.

The Irish-bred Deauville, third in the Million last year, is the 7-2 morning line favorite. Nicely drawn in post 5, the Aidan O’Brien-trained son of Galileo had the lead in last year’s race only to be run down late. This is a tough race to win as a 3-year-old, and a more seasoned Deauville figures to be tough to deny.

Of the other European runners — Fanciful Angel, Scottish, and Mekhtaal — Scottish seems in the best spot to make Deauville work for his paycheck. The 5-year-old Godolphin runner had a decent comeback when fifth in the Prince of Wales Stakes (G1) at Ascot in June and has won his second start off the bench in each of the past two years.

I would have given Mekhtaal a strong shot, but decided to take a stand against him when he drew the 13 post, making a wide trip around the first turn too likely for my taste.

Team USA appears to be up against it this year, particularly with the accomplished Ascend, winner of the Manhattan (G1) and the most consistent American-based horse in the field, marooned in the 12 post. The sharp and consistent Chad Brown-trained Beach Patrol probably will give another good account but hasn’t won in almost a year.

Maybe the sharp Ghost Hunter or Kasaqui, who finished 1-3 in the Arlington Handicap (G3) when the latter ran into considerable trouble, can sneak in for a piece of the action.

