In the Preakness, did you see ‘Laurel’ or ‘Yanny’?

Racing fans who watched the second jewel of Triple Crown came away with two distinct impressions of the race: Either Justify showed his mettle when being tested or he demonstrated that he’s over the top and on the way down.

Justify with Mike Smith atop, right, wins the 143rd Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico race track, Saturday, May 19, 2018, in Baltimore. Bravazo with Luis Saez aboard, left, wins second with Tenfold with Ricardo Santana Jr. atop, second from right, places. (Steve Helber/AP)

Horse racing had its own “Laurel” or “Yanny” moment in last weekend’s Preakness Stakes.

Just as with the internet meme where different listeners heard two distinctly different utterances in the same recording, racing fans who watched the second jewel of Triple Crown came away with two distinct impressions of the race. (If you have no idea what I’m talking about, congratulations on saving several valuable minutes of your life.)

In the first view, let’s call them the “Laurels,” Justify overcame adversity for the first time in his racing career, staring down Good Magic in what I’m calling the “fogfight” (copyright pending), while still holding enough in reserve to fend off closers Bravazo and Tenfold. Yes, the Beyer Speed Figure of 97 he earned in victory was the lowest of his five-race career, but that was a function of the stiff competition he faced early in the race.

For the “Yannys,” however, the unexpected early challenge from Good Magic (which apparently surprised even the colt’s trainer, Chad Brown) revealed that the burst of racing that Justify has experienced after not racing at 2 is beginning to catch up with the Bob Baffert-trained son of Scat Daddy. Yes, he held on to keep his Triple Crown bid alive in the Belmont Stakes on June 9, but in doing so he showed that he’s tailing off from his recent exertions and will be vulnerable in the 1 1//2-mile “Test of a Champion.”

It’s actually not that unusual for horseplayers to have completely different takeaways after a race, which just might be influenced by whether they had a bet riding on the outcome or other factors. I see it every week where members of the #RJhorseracing handicapping corps whom I know to be solid handicappers will come away with distinctly different views of what happened in a given race.

And in this case, there probably is some truth to the interpretations of both the Laurels and the Yannys.

Horseplayers have to have opinions, and be willing to wager that theirs are more accurate over the long run than those of the wagering public at large , but it also pays to keep an open mind.

While I have some thoughts on what the Preakness might foretell as far as the Belmont Stakes is concerned, I’m doing my best not to lock myself into either camp just yet. I’ll be watching carefully how Baffert handles Justify in the coming days after his return for a light jog on Thursday and then make my decision close to the race, when it’s clear who his opponents will be, how he’s been training, what the weather forecast will be, etc.

Whether you saw “Laurel” or “Yanny” in the race, I urge you to do the same.

#RJhorseracing featured races

As we await the dramatic conclusion of the Triple Crown, the #RJhorseracing handicappers are venturing to the Jersey Shore for a couple challenging races on Saturday’s card at Monmouth Park: the 8th race, a turf sprint for maidens 3-year-olds and up, and the 10th, the $75,000 Boiling Springs Stakes, a 1 1/16th mile turf race for 3-year-old fillies.

Check back later Thursday to see how are crew of crack handicappers, and yours truly, see the races.

Or better yet, there’s still time to get involved. Simply go to http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing to download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, see who you think are the most likely winners, and submit your top three picks along with a bit of analysis and/or wagering strategy via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing). That’s all there is to it.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.