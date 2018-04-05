Remaining contenders for Kentucky Derby in final tuneups

If we didn’t see the Kentucky Derby winner last week, then we almost certainly will on Saturday when the Wood Memorial, the Blue Grass Stakes and the Santa Anita Derby lure most of the top guns for the Run for the Roses.

Mendelssohn with jockey Ryan Moore wins the $2 million Group 2 UAE Derby over 1900m in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Dokoupil)

Mendelssohn with jockey Ryan Moore gallops to the wire to win the $2 million Group 2 UAE Derby over 1900m in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Dokoupil)

Mendelssohn with jockey Ryan Moore aboard wins the $2 million Group 2 UAE Derby over 1900m in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, Saturday, March 31, 2018. (AP Photo/Martin Dokoupil)

The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby in a mere 29 days is shaping up to be a real barn-burner.

If we didn’t see the Kentucky Derby winner last week in Audible or Mendelssohn, then we will almost certainly get an early peek on Saturday when three major prep races — the Wood Memorial, the Blue Grass Stakes and the Santa Anita Derby — will bring out most of the remaining top guns for the Run for the Roses.

The #RJhorseracing handicappers, fresh off a sweep of last week’s featured races, are tackling all three. But before we cut to the chase and see who they like, let’s again review the impact of the Kentucky Derby points system on Saturday’s races:

The biggest change from years past is that there likely will be only 17 stalls in the starting gate available to U.S.-based horses this year. That’s the result of an expanded “foreign roads to the Derby” program that is expected to see Mendelssohn, winner of last weekend’s UAE Derby, Gronkowski, the British-based New England Patriot namesake, and possibly the Japanese runner Ruggero line up in Louisville on May 5.

That has increased the number of points needed to make the starting gate — currently looking to be right around 40 — and means that for horses on the cusp this is a make-or-break weekend. Either bring your A-game or plan on watching the race on TV.

For handicappers, that means you need to think through not just who is the best horse but who needs to win now. The savvy trainers with points in the bank are going to keep their eyes on the Kentucky Derby and won’t want their horses putting everything on the line Saturday.

Onto the races, all graded stakes for 3-year-olds run at 1 1/8 miles.

#RJhorseracing feature races

Enticed, winner of the Grade 3 Gotham Stakes this month, is the 6-5 morning line favorite for the Grade 2 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct. The field of nine includes the Bob Baffert-trained Restoring Hope (4-1) and the Todd Pletcher-trained Vino Rosso (9-2), both of whom need to run first or second if they are to make the Derby.

The best betting race of the day is the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, which drew an overflow field. Defending Breeders’ Cup Juvenile champ Good Magic is the 2-1 favorite to rebound from his disappointing 3-year-old debut in the Fountain of Youth Stakes. Good Magic and Flameaway ( 6-1) are in good shape for the Derby as long as they manage to finish fourth or better, but everybody else needs to run big to ensure they get in, including Free Drop Billy (24 points), Blended Citizen (22 points), Kanthaka (10 points) and Sporting Chance and Marconi (2 points apiece).

The Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby offers the best marquee matchup of the day, with the lightly raced but highly regarded Justify installed as the 4-5 favorite over the accomplished and consistent Bolt d’Oro (6-5). But there are a couple of others in the field who might upset the apple cart, primarily Le Comte Stakes winner Instilled Regard (5-1).

