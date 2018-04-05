Remaining contenders for Kentucky Derby in final tuneups

The 144th running of the Kentucky Derby in a mere 29 days is shaping up to be a real barn-burner.
If we didn’t see the Kentucky Derby winner last week in Audible or Mendelssohn, then we will almost certainly get an early peek on Saturday when three major prep races — the Wood Memorial, the Blue Grass Stakes and the Santa Anita Derby — will bring out most of the remaining top guns for the Run for the Roses.
The #RJhorseracing handicappers, fresh off a sweep of last week’s featured races, are tackling all three. But before we cut to the chase and see who they like, let’s again review the impact of the Kentucky Derby points system on Saturday’s races:
The biggest change from years past is that there likely will be only 17 stalls in the starting gate available to U.S.-based horses this year. That’s the result of an expanded “foreign roads to the Derby” program that is expected to see Mendelssohn, winner of last weekend’s UAE Derby, Gronkowski, the British-based New England Patriot namesake, and possibly the Japanese runner Ruggero line up in Louisville on May 5.
That has increased the number of points needed to make the starting gate — currently looking to be right around 40 — and means that for horses on the cusp this is a make-or-break weekend. Either bring your A-game or plan on watching the race on TV.
For handicappers, that means you need to think through not just who is the best horse but who needs to win now. The savvy trainers with points in the bank are going to keep their eyes on the Kentucky Derby and won’t want their horses putting everything on the line Saturday.
Onto the races, all graded stakes for 3-year-olds run at 1 1/8 miles.
#RJhorseracing feature races
Enticed, winner of the Grade 3 Gotham Stakes this month, is the 6-5 morning line favorite for the Grade 2 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct. The field of nine includes the Bob Baffert-trained Restoring Hope (4-1) and the Todd Pletcher-trained Vino Rosso (9-2), both of whom need to run first or second if they are to make the Derby.
The best betting race of the day is the Grade 2 Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland, which drew an overflow field. Defending Breeders’ Cup Juvenile champ Good Magic is the 2-1 favorite to rebound from his disappointing 3-year-old debut in the Fountain of Youth Stakes. Good Magic and Flameaway ( 6-1) are in good shape for the Derby as long as they manage to finish fourth or better, but everybody else needs to run big to ensure they get in, including Free Drop Billy (24 points), Blended Citizen (22 points), Kanthaka (10 points) and Sporting Chance and Marconi (2 points apiece).
The Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby offers the best marquee matchup of the day, with the lightly raced but highly regarded Justify installed as the 4-5 favorite over the accomplished and consistent Bolt d’Oro (6-5). But there are a couple of others in the field who might upset the apple cart, primarily Le Comte Stakes winner Instilled Regard (5-1).
Check back later to see how the #RJhorseracing handicappers size up the races. Or better yet, get involved. Simply go to http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing to download free past performances for the races and then submit your top three picks along with a bit of analysis or wagering strategy via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing). Do it by 5 p.m. Thursday and your insightful or witty comment might be featured in the column that appears in Friday’s Review-Journal.
Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.
Ellis Starr’s Santa Anita Derby analysis
After two third place finishes in sprints in January and February, Core Beliefs stretched out to two turns and improved tremendously, drawing off by three lengths with a 109 Equibase Speed Figure. This was on par with the 108 figure Justify earned winning a two-turn race three days later. Core Beliefs was sired by Quality Road, whose progeny have proven themselves at top levels just as the sire did. Although the 109 figure Core Beliefs earned last month is well short of the 118 figure Bolt d’Oro earned in the San Felipe, the colt has potential to improve markedly off the effort in his second route and he will have to do just that because he needs to finish first or second to get the points required to run in the Kentucky Derby.
Except for an exceptionally wide trip in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile last fall when finishing third, Bolt d’Oro has made no mistakes, winning all four of his other races. The 118 he earned in last month’s San Felipe Stakes, in which he battled McKenzie through the stretch, was exceptional. With 64 points on the “Road to the Derby” leaderboard, a spot in the starting gate in the Kentucky Derby is virtually assured so Bolt d’Oro may only need a good effort to keep fit to move on to the big dance next month. However, in his current form, even his “B” level race may be good enough to win.
Justify has been impressive in both his races to date. Like Core Beliefs, this will be the second two-turn start for Justify and improvement off his 108 figure last out can be expected. Justify was sired by Scat Daddy, who may have three horses in the starting gate in Louisville next month if Justify finishes first or second to gain his first points on the “Road to the Kentucky Derby” leaderboard. The other two Scat Daddy colts include Flameaway and the most impressive winner of the U.A.E. Derby last weekend, Mendelssohn. Certainly, if the hype surrounding how big, strong and fast Justify may be is warranted, he will win the Santa Anita Derby and create a lot of buzz in the weeks leading up to the Kentucky Derby.
Ellis Starr is the national racing analyst for Equibase. Visit the Equibase website for more on the race or to purchase handicapping products. You can also read his analysis of the Blue Grass and Wood Memorial on his blog.
Kentucky Derby points standings
Rank, Horse, Points
1. Audible, 110
2. Noble Indy, 110
3. Mendelssohn, 100
4. Bolt d’Oro, 64
5. Enticed, 63
6. Bravazo, 54
7. Promises Fulfilled, 52
8. Magnum Moon, 50
9. Runaway Ghost, 50
10. Quip, 50
11. Lone Sailor, 42
12, Rayya, 40
13. McKinzie, 40
14. Hofburg, 40
15. Good Magic, 34
16. Solomini, 34
17. My Boy Jack, 32
18. Flameaway, 29
19. Firenze Fire, 29
20. Free Drop Billy, 24
21. Catholic Boy, 24
22. Snapper Sinclair, 22
23. Combatant, 22
24. Blended Citizen, 22
25. Reride, 20