The Breeders’ Cup runneth over with 221 pre-entries

Oversubscription is a good problem if you’re Netflix or the Review-Journal, but for handicappers trying to get an early start on the races to be run Nov. 2-3 at Churchill Downs, it’s a logistical nightmare.

Accelerate, with Victor Espinoza aboard, wins the Santa Anita Handicap horse race at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, Calif., on March 10, 2018. Accelerate leads the 14-horse field for the Breeders' Cup Classic, which will offer the 5-year-old a rematch against West Coast in a marquee race that's missing unbeaten Triple Crown winner Justify. (Benoit Photo via AP)

The Breeders’ Cup runneth over.

The two-day horse racing extravaganza to be held Nov. 2-3 at Churchill Downs attracted a record 221 pre-entries on Wednesday, including 51 foreign-based horses.

That means 12 of the 14 races were “oversubscribed,” meaning they more entries than the maximum of 14 that can leave the starting gate (except for 12 in the Juvenile Turf Sprint, because of the position of the starting gate near the far turn).

The two races that weren’t overdrawn were the Juvenile Filles, which drew 11 pre-entries, and the Distaff, which drew 12.

Oversubscription is a good problem if you’re Netflix or the Review-Journal, but for handicappers trying to get an early start on the races it’s a logistical nightmare. Many horses were pre-entered for more than one race, which means they could get bounced from one overflowing field into another, thereby bumping a horse from that race. That horse, in turn, might be cross entered in another race, setting the bumper cars in motion again until someone, somewhere is left on the outside looking in.

Complete list of Breeders’ Cup pre-entries

Let’s use the $6 million Classic as an example of how it works.

The race drew 19 pre-entries, or five more than can run. Three horses – probable favorite Accelerate, Discrete Lover and Pavel – are guaranteed a spot in the starting gate because they captured one of the “win and you’re in” Breeders’ Cup challenge races.

Four others – Axelrod, Lone Sailor, McKenzie and Mind Your Biscuits – get a spot as a result of a points system based on results of various prep races.

That leaves 12 other horses vying for the remaining seven spots. A panel of racing secretaries and other racing experts decides who among that desperate dozen gets to run and who doesn’t.

At this point, they have granted entry to Catholic Boy, City of Light, Mendelssohn, Roaring Lion, Thunder Snow, West Coast and Yoshida. That leaves out Bravazo, Gunnevera, Seeking the Soul, Collected and Toast of New York.

But that’s not the end of it. Both City of Light and Bravazo were also entered in the $1 million Dirt Mile, and the connections for both listed that race as their first choice. Since both have enough points to get into the Dirt Mile, it appears they will run there. Since Bravazo wasn’t in the Classic, that would make room for one horse on the also-eligible list for the Classic — Gunnevera.

Factor in scratches, then rinse and repeat a dozen times and you get some idea of how many dominoes have yet to fall before entries and post positions are drawn on Monday. So rather than spending a lot of time doing detailed pace analysis and other matchups, this is a great time to watch as much video as you can and to develop general race “shapes” that will give you a jump when we get down to the dirty work next week.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The intrepid #RJhorseracing handicappers are trying to build their bankrolls ahead of the Breeders’ Cup with a pair of challenging turf races on the Saturday card at Santa Anita — the 8th race, a one-mile claimer for non-winners of three races and the $100,000 Miss Autumn Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, also run at a mile on the lawn.

Check back later Thursday to see how they, and yours truly, assess the races.

Or better yet, there’s still time to get involved. Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing).

Do it before 5 p.m. and your wisdom will be included in the consensus that appears in Friday’s newspaper. You’ll also be entered in our fall handicapping challenge contest and be eligible to win a fairly fabulous prize — a framed photo of 1995 Kentucky Derby contestant Ski Captain and Yutaka Take, probably the greatest Japanese jockey to ever grace a saddle.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.