Mike Brunker

Woodbine Mile to help set the stage for Breeders’ Cup division

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 13, 2018 - 12:23 pm
 
Updated September 13, 2018 - 5:56 pm

The Woodbine Mile on Saturday has produced five Breeders’ Cup Mile winners in its 22 runnings, which means it’s a great time to take an early look at how that division is shaking out with seven weeks left until the World Thoroughbred Championships at Churchill Downs.

The field for the Grade 1, $800,000 Woodbine Mile is typical for one of Canada’s most prestigious turf races. It features some top U.S. milers, two accomplished European runners and several sharp local horses who will try to keep the majority of the prize money in Ontario.

As a “Win and You’re In” prep for the Breeders’ Cup, it also will help clarify the Breeders’ Cup Mile by providing another automatic entrant and a measuring stick for current European vs. North American form.

The #RJhorseracing handicapping corps will take a crack at the race, as well as the $300,000 Northern Dancer Turf Stakes on the Woodbine card. But first let’s survey the turf mile division as it stands now.

Among the U.S. horses, the Chad Brown trainee Raging Bull probably has been most impressive, winning four of five starts this year, his only setback coming when he ran second to Up the Ante in the Manila Stakes on July 4 at Belmont Park.

John Sadler enters the Breeders’ Cup with a strong hand as he tries to end his unlikely 0-for-41 record in the series, with Accelerate the early favorite in the Classic and Catalina Cruiser well-regarded in the Dirt Mile. He’s also likely to saddle Catapult, winner of the Grade 2 Del Mar Mile Handicap and Eddie Read Handicaps at Del Mar, in the Breeders’ Cup Mile.

Other U.S. horses in the hunt include Bound for Nowhere, winner of three races in the U.S. sandwiched around a strong try at the Royal Ascot meet in England; Heart to Heart, winner of two Grade 1 races earlier in the year; Synchrony, who has four wins in Grade 2 and 3 company; and the popular and accomplished New York-bred Voodoo Song.

As for the European runners, five have stamped their passports to Louisville through “Win and You’re In” races on the other side of the pond: Alpha Centauri, Expert Eye, Lightning Spear, Recoletus and Suedois.

Alpha Centauri, a sensational 3-year-old filly, is probably the most interesting possibility, having won four consecutive Group 1 races in Europe. She is scheduled to have her final prep for the Breeders’ Cup Mile on Saturday in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown in Ireland.

We’ll know a lot more after Saturday.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The Woodbine Mile cast, as hinted above, is an interesting race, led by 5-2 morning line favorite Delta Prince. Other major contenders include Oscar Performance (7-2), European invaders Lord Glitters (4-1) and Stormy Antarctic (8-1), the surface switching Good Samaritan (10-1) and the sharp local Mr Havercamp (6-1).

The #RJhorseracing handicappers are siding with the favorite, though narrowly over Lord Glitters. Third place went to Mr Havercamp.

Interestingly, the crew wanted nothing to do with Oscar Performance, probably because he was pulled up in the stretch in his last race, the Arlington Million, and vanned off.

As is my wont, I’ll try a different approach and use Stormy Antarctic, who has been butting heads with some good milers in Europe and is trained by little-known but up-and-coming trainer Ed Walker, over Oscar Performance and Delta Prince.

In the Northern Dancer Turf Stakes, a 1½-mile marathon on the lawn, the crowd ’cappers were locked in a virtual four-horse dead heat, with the Graham Motion-trained pair of Mekhtaal (7-2) and Utmost (4-1) tied for first and Hawkbill (2-1) and Tiz a Slam (6-1) deadlocked right behind.

I like Mekhtaal, Hawkbill and Utmost, in that order.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.

ad-high_impact_4
Sports Betting Spotlight Videos
Sports Betting Spotlight: Canelo vs. GGG
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over the lines and their picks for Canelo vs. GGG 2.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Football Week 3
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week three of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and The Linq Hotel sports book director, John Lukasik go over their picks for week two of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: NFL Week 1
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Matt Holt go over their picks for week one of the NFL.
Sports Betting Spotlight: College Week 2
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and USIntegrity president Matt Holt goes over their picks for week two of college football.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Giants
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Giants season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Buffalo Bills
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Buffalo Bills season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New York Jets
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New York Jets season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Miami Dolphins
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 Miami Dolphins season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Atlanta Falcons
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Atlanta Falcons will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Carolina Panthers
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Carolina Panthers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New England Patriots
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Sunset Station sports book director Chuck Esposito go over the lines for the 2018 New England Patriots season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Description: Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: New Orleans Saints
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the New Orleans Saints will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Houston Texans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Houston Texans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Tennessee Titans
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Titans will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Indianapolis Colts
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Indianapolis Colts will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Jacksonville Jaguars
Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and Wynn Sports Book Director Johnny Avello go over how the Jacksonville Jaguars will perform in the 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Detroit Lions
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Detroit Lions 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Chicago Bears
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Chicago Bears 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Green Bay Packers
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Green Bay Packers 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Minnesota Vikings
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Minnesota Vikings 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Cleveland Browns
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Cleveland Browns 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Pittsburgh Steelers
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Pittsburgh Steelers 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Cincinnati Bengals
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Cincinnati Bengals 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Baltimore Ravens
Sports Betting Spotlight host Todd Dewey, Kelly Stewart and CG Analytics Oddsmaker Will Bernanke go over the odds for the Baltimore Ravens 2018 season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Arizona Cardinals
Todd Dewey, Johnny Avello and Kelly Stewart go over the odds for the Arizona Cardinals upcoming season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: Seattle Seahawks
Todd Dewey, Johnny Avello and Kelly Stewart go over the odds for the Seattle Seahawks upcoming season.
Sports Betting Spotlight: San Francisco 49ers
Todd Dewey, Johnny Avello and Kelly Stewart go over the odds for the San Francisco 49ers upcoming season.
More in Mike Brunker
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Mike Brunker Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like