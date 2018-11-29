2 familiar faces gone from Southern California racing scene

Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens announced his sudden retirement after learning he had sustained a spinal injury, while Santa Anita race-caller Michael Wrona was unceremoniously sacked by track management.

Jockey Gary Stevens, on Beholder, smiles after winning the Longines Breeders' Cup Distaff, Friday, Nov. 4, 2016,at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. (Diane Bondareff/Invision for Longines/AP Images)

Oaklawn Park track announcer Frank Mirahmadi will become Santa Anita's new race caller when the winter meet begins Dec. 26, replacing Michael Wrona who was let go after two years. (Danny Johnston/AP, File)

Geez, you take a week off and come back to a changed world.

When I left town for a Thanksgiving break, I had no inkling that I would return to find two stalwarts of Southern California racing had vanished in my absence.

The first was Hall of Fame jockey Gary Stevens, who suddenly announced his retirement on Nov. 20 after what at first appeared to be a fairly minor incident during a post parade at Del Mar four days prior. “My right arm went numb. It was almost like a whiplash effect,” he told the Daily Racing Form.

The 55-year-old Caldwell, Idaho, native rode one more race despite the injury, thinking he had simply pinched a nerve, then took off his only mount the next day. He announced his retirement two days later after his longtime orthopedist told him that he had a spinal injury that could lead to a far more serious consequences if he continued to ride.

He leaves the game for the third and almost assuredly final time with 5,187 wins, good for 30th on the all-time list, including victories in nine Triple Crown races and 11 Breeders’ Cup races.

I had a few interactions with Stevens in my years covering those series and always found him to be a class act. I, along with racing fans around the country, are hoping he has a full recovery and stays involved in the game.

The next departure was in some ways even more unexpected, as Santa Anita track announcer Michael Wrona announced Saturday on Twitter that he had been fired by Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of the Stronach Group.

Mr. Ritvo has just fired me. I am no longer employed at Santa Anita. — Michael Wrona (@Michael_Wrona) November 24, 2018

Ritvo soon confirmed Wrona’s departure and subsequently announced that he will be replaced at the mic by veteran race-caller Frank Mirahmadi, who has been in the booth at Monmouth Park for the past four seasons and is currently describing the action at Aqueduct.

Ritvo gave no reason for Wrona’s sacking other than to say that the track was “going in a new direction.”

I’m a fan of both men’s work, and I don’t think fans will see a drop-off in quality as a result of the switch. On the other hand, I’m curious why Wrona was let go just two season after he won a high-pressure audition series that pitted him against Mirahmadi.

I was fortunate enough to spend part of a day in the announcer’s booth with Wrona at Golden Gate Fields years ago when he was calling races there and I was writing a horse racing column for the San Francisco Examiner, an exercise that ended with me calling my first and last horse race. I’ll sharemore about that experience, and an amusing anecdote that Wrona told me, with readers who venture online and read this column at http://reviewjournal.com.

All right, faithful online readers, here are your bonus words:

After getting a quick lesson on race-calling, including how to focus on the jockeys’ caps and colors, and switch between binoculars and the naked eye, I was put to the test to describe a five-horse route race on a weekday for the assembled throng of perhaps a few hundred racegoers. I stumbled my way through the experience, with a long pause when I momentarily forgot a horse’s name being my worst transgression. After the field crossed the wire, I uttered the phrase I had heard Wrona and others say so many times: “Please hold all mutuel tickets until the results are declared official.” Then I nearly passed out. It seems that in the excitement of the moment, I had neglected to breathe more than once or twice in the time it took the horses to navigate the track.

Wrona also shared a great story with me from his early days of announcing at bush tracks in his native Australia. It seems the starters were having trouble getting one reluctant steed into the gate. They pushed, pulled and otherwise cajoled the beast, but he (or she) was having none of it.

As the drama continued, Wrona said he was suddenly grabbed by the shoulders and spun nearly 180 degrees in his chair, where he saw the rest of the field making their way around the first turn. It seems the horse had been scratched and the gates had sprung to total silence as Wrona still had his glasses trained on the drama behind the gate.

Meantime, I’m sure Wrona will land another high-profile announcing job in the near future and look forward to hearing his accurate and often colorful calls again soon at a new venue.

