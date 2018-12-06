Minting new racing fans requires more than catchy songs

The Stronach Group hires a new head of its entertainment division to “engage the next generation of horse racing fans,” but sports betting fans present a much bigger opportunity for the sport to begin rebuilding its fan base.

I like music and dancing — as anyone who has ever seen my frog-on-a-hot-plate moves will attest — but is that really the best way to attract new fans to horse racing?

I ask because the Stronach Group, the high-powered owner of racetracks including Santa Anita, Gulfstream Park and Pimlico, announced this week that it has hired Jimmy Vargas to head its entertainment division and “engage the next generation of horse racing fans.”

Vargas has done some cool stuff, including producing this year’s Preakness infield concert featuring Post Malone. He’s now working on creating an “incredible entertainment experience” around the Pegasus Cup on Jan. 26 at Gulfstream.

What’s not explained is Stronach’s vision for converting those coveted young music aficionados into racing fans.

Having lived through the NTRA’s ill-fated “Go, Baby, Go!” ad campaign, I can see some merit to getting teens and 20-somethings to the track, where they will at least get some sense of the racing atmosphere. But without a strategy to educate them about the basics of racing and betting, I can’t imagine that many will be intrigued enough to return until the next concert.

A more fruitful discussion, in my opinion, took place this week at the 45th annual Symposium on Racing in Tucson, Arizona. Numerous panels at the event sponsored by the University of Arizona’s Race Track Industry Program focused on the opportunity presented by the expansion of legal sports wagering.

Sports bettors are, after all, already familiar with using data to make their decisions, so it’s not too much of a stretch to think that they could get interested in playing the ponies. But again, that requires management at racing venues to promote the sport and do a good job explaining the key differences between pari-mutuel and sports wagering.

The good news is that the tracks that are offering sports betting so far — in Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and West Virginia — appear to realize they’ve been handed a golden opportunity to begin rebuilding interest in the sport and are exploring new ideas such as creating multi-leg bets that involve both human and equine contests. So a bettor could play a Pick 4 consisting of two stakes races, an NFL game and an NHL game, for example.

That kind of innovative thinking will go a long way toward getting the younger sports betting crowd involved in the “the Greatest Game,” as another here-and-gone NTRA campaign branded horse racing.

If they get it right, racing can finally stop waiting for the band to strike up “The Party’s Over.”

