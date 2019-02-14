What does it take to win the National Handicapping Championship?

Competitors in the National Handicapping Championship react while watching a race at Treasure Island in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Bettors gather for the National Handicapping Championship at Treasure Island in Las Vegas on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

If you’re like me, you’ve probably read about the National Handicapping Championship and daydreamed about what it would be like competing for big money against the best handicappers in North America.

You’ve also likely wondered what it takes to qualify for the tournament, which played out last weekend at Treasure Island, let alone win the $800,000 grand prize?

For some insight, I turned to Vic Stauffer, a Las Vegas resident when he’s not serving as the voice of Oaklawn Park and a damn fine handicapper. He’s also a five-time qualifier for the NHC.

Here are a few of his thoughts on the strategy you need to do well in the tournament:

“The basic rule of thumb is that over the 36 races, you have to average about $8 a race return, just by the mathematics,” he said this week. “… That means if you’re going to play a horse in the 5-2, 7-2 range, you have to hit over 50 percent.”

Since that’s a threshold few handicappers can even dream of hitting, Stauffer says most players concentrate on finding playable long shots in both the mandatory and optional races over the three-day event. He personally sets a minimum of 8-1 before he’ll consider using one of his valuable optional picks on a horse.

Being organized also is crucial.

“Once the races start they come fast and furious,” said Stauffer, who finished midpack in this year’s contest. “If you’re not prepared with a list of horses that are potential plays, then you can not only lose a possible optional (wager), you can have a mandatory race come up and you don’t know. Then you could really have to make three decisions at the same time.”

The handicappers who regularly end up near the top of the leader board at the NHC and on the tour also tend to be avid users of technology. That includes this year’s winner, 34-year-old Scott Coles, a futures trader who told the Paulick Report this week that he uses TimeformUS to look at pace, the Daily Racing Form and STATS Race Lens to examine specific angles.

Stauffer said the ability of the computer jockeys to find the races most likely to produce long-shot winners gives those players a big advantage.

“When I was going into my 50th hour of prep, I knew that I was desperately behind the 8 ball,” he said. “I don’t know what they’re doing, how they’re eliminating races and horses, but those guys have such an edge over those of us who don’t know how to do that.”

I mentioned that Stauffer is an excellent handicapper. I know that because I’ve been following his recently launched “Vic’s Picks” report each weekend at Santa Anita. I’m not in the habit of recommending “winner-picking” services, but I’m making an exception because the information is good, the report is educational and it’s entertaining to boot. The cost is $20 per card, or $30 for both weekend cards, but well worth it, in my opinion. You can learn more at https://vicstauffer.com.

#RJhorseracing featured races

The #RJhorseracing handicappers are zeroed in on the most interesting Triple Crown prep so far this year: the $400,000 Risen Star Stakes at the Fair Grounds, as well as the $200,000 Rachel Alexandra Stakes for 3-year-old fillies.

Check back later Thursday to see how the crowd ‘cappers, and yours truly, size up these challenging handicapping puzzles.

Better yet, there’s still time to get involved. Simply download free past performances, courtesy of Equibase, at http://reviewjournal.com/horseracing, suss out the most likely winners and submit your top three picks, via email or Twitter (hashtag #RJhorseracing)

Do it before 5 p.m. and your wisdom will be included in the consensus that appears in Friday’s newspaper.

Mike Brunker’s horse racing column appears Friday. He can be reached at mbrunker@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4656. Follow @mike_brunker on Twitter.