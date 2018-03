[MATT YOUMANS REVIEW-JOURNAL, 35-37-2 (overall record)]

Today’s best bet: Oregon State (+10) over OREGON

The Pac-10 Conference title and a Rose Bowl trip are on the line. But this line is inflated enough to take the underdog. Ducks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli will be facing a tough Oregon State run defense. The Beavers, 4-1 against the spread on the road, can trade punches with running back Jacquizz Rodgers and the accurate passing of Sean Canfield.

Matt YoumansBetting Line