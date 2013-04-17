UNLV baseball piles up 24 runs, rips UC Riverside

Sophomore shortstop T.J. White became only the second UNLV baseball player to record seven hits in a game, going 7-for-7 with six RBIs and five runs Tuesday in the Rebels’ 24-11 victory over UC Riverside at Riverside, Calif.

J.C. Sibley, White’s older brother, is the only other UNLV player to get seven hits in a game. He went 7-for-7 against Air Force on May 7, 2005.

The Rebels (24-12) finished with 29 hits — 24 singles and five doubles — their highest total since getting 30 against Butler in 2009. They had a six-run fourth inning and a seven-run fifth.

Nine UNLV players had two or more hits. Patrick Armstrong was 4-for-5 with two doubles. All of White’s hits were singles.

Mark Shannon (4-1) got the victory, allowing six runs on seven hits in five innings.

■ SOFTBALL — UNLV senior Amanda Oliveto was named Mountain West pitcher of the week for the third time this season and the seventh in her career. Oliveto pitched two four-hit shutouts last week against New Mexico, striking out 10 and walking one in 13 innings.