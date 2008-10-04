REBELS LOSE HEARTBREAKER

After grabbing the lead with just over six minutes to play, UNLV allowed Colorado State to drive down the field and score on a Gartrell Johnson 10-yard run to give the Rams a 41-28 victory. view slideshow

The Rebels overcame a 13-point deficit with a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Frank Summers scored on a 1-yard plunge on fourth down early in the period, and then Jerriman Robinson caught a 21-yard touchdown pass to give UNLV the lead with 6:05 to play.

But the defense could not make it stand up.

The Rams went the length of the field and used almost the entire clock before Johnson ran in for the touchdown with just nine seconds to play.

Johnson finished with 191 yards and three scores.

Colorado State added a touchdown when UNLV tried several laterals in an attempt to return the kickoff. The ball got loose and the Rams took it in for a score.

Summers ran for 109 yards for the Rebels.

Clayton threw for 173 yards and two scores, but threw his second interception of the season.

CLEARLY NOT THE SAME GUY

Colorado State’s kicker is Jason Smith.

UNLV sports fans are used to playing against a Jason Smith of Colorado State, but they aren’t used to seeing him be so short.

Or wearing a helmet.

A different Jason Smith was the 7-foot center on Colorado State’s basketball team for several years.

He is now a member of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Jason Smith that is kicking today made two field goals and all three of his extra-point attempts.

He is fairly tall for a kicker, but at 6-2 stands about 10 inches shorter than his former schoolmate.

HALFTIME ADJUSTMENTS

UNLV’s season-long struggles in the third quarter continued Saturday.

Including the 10-0 Colorado State margin in the period today, the Rebels have now been outscored 62-21 in third quarters in 2008.

The disturbing trend would appear to suggest that the Rebel coaching staff is being overmatched by opposing coaches at halftime.

On the positive side, the Rebels have gotten off to good starts this season.

Including Saturday’s 14-3 effort, UNLV has now outscored opponents 59-13 this season.

FEELING NO PAYNE?

For the first time in his young career, freshman wide receiver Phillip Payne was held without a touchdown.

The Western High School product did, however, have a big catch on the go-ahead drive in the fourth quarter.

Payne caught a third-down pass over the middle for a 32-yard gain down to the Colorado State 25.

Robinson scored two plays later