Wolfe Rebels’ lone first-team All-MWC pick

Even now that his UNLV football career has ended, wide receiver Ryan Wolfe hasn’t taken much time to reflect on his remarkable four seasons.

But he keeps getting reminded of his impact. Wolfe on Tuesday was the only Rebels player named to the All-Mountain West Conference first team.

Wolfe is the third UNLV player to receive a first-team all-conference honor three times, joining quarterback/punter Randall Cunningham (1982 to 1984) and safety Jamaal Brimmer (2002 to 2004).

"I think the most important thing is it was voted on by the coaches and media, people who know what they are talking about," said Wolfe, who caught 74 passes for 760 yards and two touchdowns.

He finished his career with a conference-record 283 receptions and a school-record 3,495 yards receiving.

"It’s kind of hard to sit back and look at the big picture, especially now," Wolfe said. "I enjoyed every year and enjoyed all I got to accomplish."

Rebels senior defensive end/linebacker Jason Beauchamp, senior guard Joe Hawley and junior offensive tackle Matt Murphy were honorable mention selections.

Two local products who play for Utah made the first team: junior running back Eddie Wide and senior linebacker Stevenson Sylvester.

League champion Texas Christian dominated Player of the Year honors, with junior quarterback Andy Dalton winning on offense, senior end Jerry Hughes on defense and junior return man Jeremy Kerley on special teams. TCU’s Gary Patterson was Coach of the Year.

Wyoming quarterback Austyn Carta-Samuels was Freshman of the Year.