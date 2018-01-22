UNLV’s Katie Powell named MW Player of the Week

Katie Powell was named the Mountain West’s Player of the Week on Monday after helping lead the Lady Rebels to wins against New Mexico and Colorado State.

UNLV Rebels forward/center Katie Powell (21) shoots against the Colorado State Rams during a college basketball game at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2019. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Powell, a junior center, averaged 18.0 points and 5.5 rebounds as she became the first Lady Rebel to win the award since Dakota Gonzalez last season.

Powell has taken a step forward this season. She leads the team with 8.8 rebounds per game and is second in scoring, averaging 14.9 points.

Powell and the Lady Rebels will be back in action this Wednesday when they host Fresno State at Cox Pavilion.

Contact Betsy Helfand at bhelfand@reviewjournal.com. Follow @BetsyHelfand on Twitter.