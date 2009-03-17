AROUND TOWN: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at various locales

It’s St. Patrick’s Day, and everyone is a little bit Irish. There are several places to don your best green garments and celebrate the day in traditional style, for families or just the adults.

Below is a selection of St. Patrick’s events around town. Know of others? Just leave the event in the comment section below.

Summerlin

Let the Wild Celts help you celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The band will perform from 8 p.m. to midnight today at J.C. Wooloughan’s, inside Rampart Casino at the Resort at Summerlin, 221 N. Rampart Blvd. Tickets are $20. Call 869-7725.

In Boca Park, Three Angry Wives, 8820 W. Charleston Blvd., kicks things into gear with its outdoor beer garden, traditional Irish food, cash and prize giveaways and live music all day long.

Other local places offering specials include Charlie’s Lakeside, 8603 W. Sahara Ave. Its St. Patrick’s Day specials will be offered from 11 a.m. to midnight March 17. Slow-cooked corned beef served with steamed cabbage, carrots and red potatoes runs $6.99; bratwurst with homemade potato chips will be $2.99; domestic green beer will be $2. For more information, call 804-5167.

Spring Valley/Southwest

Hash House A Go Go will offer St. Patty’s Day brunch specials from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., and from 5 until 9 p.m., St. Patty’s Day dinner specials are available. Hash House A Go Go is located at 6800 W. Sahara Ave.

McMullan’s Irish Pub, 4650 W. Tropicana Ave., will feature live music from 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. March 17, featuring John Gannon, Irish Kevin, Sidhe, Darby O’Gill & The Little People and Tartanic. Also, the Pog Mo Thoin Bagpipers will perform from noon to 9 p.m. For more information, call 247-7000. Brenden’s Irish Pub in The Orleans will host Killian’s Angels from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Check out the live entertainment and the selection of Irish whiskeys and brews at Sean Patrick’s Pub, 8255 W. Flamingo Road, and at McFadden’s Restaurant and Saloon and Tilted Kilt Irish Pub, both at the Rio, 3700 W. Flamingo Road.

Southeast

You provide the moves and the Las Vegas Senior Center, 451 E. Bonanza Road, will provide refreshments and Big Band dance music at the Touch O’ Irish Dance, 5 to 8 p.m. March 17. This event is for ages 50 and older. Tickets are $4. Call 229-6454 for more information.

McCormick & Schmick’s, 335 Hughes Center Drive, will host a St. Patrick’s Day party at 4 p.m. March 17. There will be Irish drink specials, including pints of green beer, Irish-themed menu items, such as corned beef and cabbage, and a live disc jockey.

The restaurant also will feed the city’s cab drivers at its St. Cabby’s Day celebration with a complimentary breakfast between 8 and 9 a.m.

Henderson

Celebrate the Irish way at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Limey Bar Stewards will play from 5 to 9 p.m., and Darby O’Gill and the Little People will perform from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 17 at Quinn’s Irish Pub. At Ovation, a beer pong tournament starts at 6 p.m., and the Sin City Sinners will rock the night away from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Killian’s Angels will perform from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. at the M Resort, 12300 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

Centennial Hills/Northwest

Children ages 3 to 5 are invited to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with lucky stories, songs and a craft to take home at Centennial Hills Library, 6711 N. Buffalo Drive, at 1:30 p.m. March 17. Call 507-6100 for more information.

Dance a jig and enjoy Shamrock Shots at the St. Patrick’s Day party at the 4949 Lounge at Santa Fe Station, 4949 N. Rancho Drive, from 6 to 11 p.m. March 17. Champagne is free all night for women. Ages 21 and older only. Call 664-4747 for more information.

North Las Vegas

The recently opened Alexander Library, 1755 Alexander Road, will host a St. Patrick’s Day storytime at 11 a.m. March 17. Free and open to all ages.

Irish pubs in North Las Vegas are going to have entertainment and brews throughout the day. Check out Kavanaugh’,s 3290 W. Ann Road, and Mulligan’s, 2312 E. Craig Road.

Downtown

Hennessey’s Tavern, 425 Fremont St., will bring celebrate St. Paddy’s with a special $12 traditional Irish breakfast, two for one burger specials in the afternoon and limited fare in the evening.

Irish rock band Finnegan’s Wake will take the stage at 8 p.m. The cover charge is $5.

— Compiled by the View editorial staff/View File Photos