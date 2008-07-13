Couple follows ‘The Lyon’

When searching for a brand-new home in Southern Nevada, Gary Shouse found the 1,050-acre Mountain Falls master-planned community in Pahrump.

When searching for a brand-new home in Southern Nevada, Gary Shouse found the 1,050-acre Mountain Falls master-planned community in Pahrump.

He learned that William Lyon Homes, who had built one of his previous homes, is the community’s master developer and constructing four neighborhoods within the golf-course master plan.

After touring the community, located about 45 miles west of Las Vegas off State Route 160, Shouse said he and his wife, Diana, were sold.

“William Lyon Homes has been great to us. We had a house built by William Lyon Homes in a golf course community in South Orange County. When we heard that William Lyon became the master developer of Mountain Falls and its golf course, we decided to check it out.

“We followed ‘The Lyon’ out to Pahrump and were very impressed by what we saw,” Shouse said.

The Shouses purchased the 2,897 square-foot Plan Three design at Bella Sera. Their single-story home features two master suites, along with two additional bedrooms and a detached guest house.

“William Lyon Homes really worked with us to create the perfect home for our needs. We were able to create a separate master bedroom with a private bathroom for Diana’s 92-year-old grandmother, Grandma Della, who lives with us,” Shouse said.

Three builders are constructing six neighborhoods within Mountain Falls.

Classic Homes’ Paradiso neighborhood features five single- and two-story floor plans that measure about 4,300 square feet and are priced from the $400,000s.

Desert Wind Homes offers Tivoli, a single-story neighborhood with homes ranging from 1,938 to 2,097 square feet and priced from the $200,000s.

William Lyon Homes is developing the Cascata Ancora, Entrata, Bella Sera and Tramonto neighborhoods, where single-story homes are priced from the high $100,000s and range from 1,157 to 2,897 square feet.

Additionally, Gary Shouse enjoys playing the public Mountain Falls golf course, where he has a golf pass which includes unlimited golf cart use and daily greens fees. Annual, six-month, three-month and monthly golf passes are offered to residents at a discounted rate, and daily greens fees are also available.

Overlooking the course is the Mountain Falls Grill Room, where residents as well as nonresidents can enjoy breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Like other residents, the Shouses have access to a private community center, outdoor aquatic center, fitness center and lounge.

To visit Mountain Falls from Las Vegas, travel about 45 miles west on State Route 160 (Blue Diamond Road) past Interstate 15. Before reaching Pahrump, turn left on Manse Road. Proceed to Hafen Ranch and turn right.

Sales offices are open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily except Monday, when model homes open at noon. For additional information, visit mountainfalls.com or call 866-468-3255.