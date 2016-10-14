Culinary union urging members to vote against Question 3

The Culinary Local 226 is urging its more than 57,000 members to vote against Question 3 on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

People leave after voting in the primary election at Robert L. Forbuss Elementary School Tuesday, June 14, 2016, in Las Vegas. (Ronda Churchill/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Question 3, if it passes this year and again in 2018, would require the Nevada Legislature to open up the state’s electricity market to competition.

Question 3 is backed by Nevadans for Affordable Clean Energy Choices. Its supporters include Las Vegas Sands Corp. The Culinary union and Sands have clashed before because the company’s two resorts on the Strip, The Venetian and Palazzo, do not have operating contracts with the union.

In a statement, the Culinary union said Question 3 does not set any rate or price structure. The Culinary would not comment on its opposition beyond the statement. Nevadans for Affordable Clean Energy Choices would not comment on the Culinary’s opposition.

Question 3 supporters argue that competition would be good for consumers with lower prices and that regulatory control would continue as it does now with the Nevada Public Utilities Commission.

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Sheldon Adelson, chairman and CEO of Las Vegas Sands Corp.

