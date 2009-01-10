Diana Ross of Supremes fame was one of the biggest names to perform during the Consumer Electronics Show last week. She is shown on Friday at the Monster Awards at Paris Las Vegas. She sang "Baby Love," "Stop In The Name of Love," "I Will Survive," "Aint No Mountain High Enough," "I’m Comin Up" and "Upside Down." (Erik Kabik/Retna/ www.erikkabikphoto.com)
DIANA ROSS WOWS CES
January 10, 2009 - 1:37 pm
Diana Ross of Supremes fame was one of the biggest names to perform during the Consumer Electronics Show last week. She is shown on Friday at the Monster Awards at Paris Las Vegas. She sang "Baby Love," "Stop In The Name of Love," "I Will Survive," "Aint No Mountain High Enough," "I’m Comin Up" and "Upside Down." (Erik Kabik/Retna/ www.erikkabikphoto.com)