Dine at Applebee’s to help Foreclosed Upon Pets Inc.

Leave the cooking to someone else and help an area animal in need at the same time, as the Applebee’s location at 3501 S. Rainbow Blvd. hosts Dining to Donate on Wednesday, Aug. 26, to benefit Foreclosed Upon Pets Inc.

Eat at Applebee’s that day, and 15 percent of your check will be donated to the nonprofit organization, which is dedicated to the rescue of domesticated aniimals that have been abused and/or abandoned by their owners as a result of economic hardship, including home foreclosure, loss of employment, insufficient income, or death and illness.

The group also works to further the cause of animal control through the education of the general public about the humane benefits of spay and neuter programs.

The offer is available for eat-in dining or Carside to Go service.

For more information, call 220-3070.

— Lisa Valentine