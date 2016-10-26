Fear in the front yard

Kurt and Jennifer Koenig started putting up ghouls and skeletons at Halloween about 10 years ago, adding more and more as the years went on. Now, they have so many figures that they decorate both sides of their lawn near W. Wayne Bunker Family Park.

The front lawn of Kurt and Jennifer Koenig's home near W. Wayne Bunker Family Park is lit up for Halloween Oct. 6, 2016.

Kurt and Jennifer Koenig started putting up ghouls and skeletons at Halloween about 10 years ago, adding more and more as the years went on. Now, they have so many figures that they decorate both sides of their lawn near W. Wayne Bunker Family Park. They said it takes about three days to put everything up, and Kurt estimated they’ve spent “thousands” on the various figures. “It’s fun,” he said. “People always stop and take pictures.”