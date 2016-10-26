Uncategorized

Fear in the front yard

By JAN HOGAN VIEW STAFF WRITER
October 26, 2016 - 2:00 pm
 

Kurt and Jennifer Koenig started putting up ghouls and skeletons at Halloween about 10 years ago, adding more and more as the years went on. Now, they have so many figures that they decorate both sides of their lawn near W. Wayne Bunker Family Park. They said it takes about three days to put everything up, and Kurt estimated they’ve spent “thousands” on the various figures. “It’s fun,” he said. “People always stop and take pictures.”

ad-high_impact_4
More in Uncategorized
TOP NEWS
ad-infeed_1x2_1
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Uncategorized Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like