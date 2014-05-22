Friendly Ford to host Paws for the Cause adoption event

Friendly Ford is teaming up once again with The Animal Foundation for its Paws for the Cause pet adoption event. It will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Friendly Ford, 660 N. Decatur Blvd., just north of U.S. 95.

“Friendly is now bigger and better for you with the new redesign,” said Jason Davis, general manager of Friendly Ford. “And now it’s the perfect place to hold special events for the community like Paws for the Cause. So come on over, see what we did to the place and adopt a dog or cat.”

Tomorrow, more than 50 dogs and cats will be available for adoption at Friendly Ford’s Paws for the Cause event, and everyone who adopts during the event will receive a free mini studio portrait session and one gift print portrait (a $128 value) from Pet’ographique.

Citizen Protection Dog Training and Rescue will do live on-leash obedience demonstrations, and MP K9 All Breed Dog Training will provide a free initial training session at Friendly Ford with adoption and will offer 25 percent discount coupons to anyone who adopts a pet on that day.

Gift bags, filled with leashes, bowls, Frisbees and more will be given away with every pet adoption.

“It’s the people at Friendly Ford that make the difference and that goes a long way in helping these animals,” said Andy Bischell, director of development for the Animal Foundation.

Dr. Sam Lynch of Desert Inn Animal Hospital, whose staff are longtime supporters of Paws for the Cause, will be on hand to provide free pet microchipping, courtesy of Friendly Ford, for people bringing their dogs or cats to the event.

In addition to being microchipped, all adoptive dogs and cats have been spayed or neutered, and have up-to-date vaccinations.

Friendly Ford has served Las Vegas for 44 years and is a One Ford Elite winner and a 14-time Presidents Award Winner, Ford’s highest honors for customer satisfaction and excellence. The phone number is 702-870-7221, and it can be found online at www.friendlyfordlv.com.