Henderson/Anthem neighborhood news

City opens Hidden Falls Park

On Jan. 7, the city of Henderson had a grand opening ceremony for Hidden Falls Park, 281 W. Horizon Drive. The park includes a dog park, walking course, splash pads, a skate park, a playground, basketball courts and barbecues.

For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com/parks.

LAW FIRM plans SEMINAR ON BANKRUPTCY

The Law Office of Stovall and Associates plans to present a seminar about bankruptcy from 6:30 to 8 p.m. today , Feb. 28 and March 13 at the Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway.

The seminar is expected to discuss when bankruptcy is the right choice and what other options people have.

The event is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, call 207-4261.

TRAIL TOUR TO SHOWCASE city PARKS

The city of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled to host a trails tour from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday starting at the Henderson Multigenerational Center, 250 S. Green Valley Parkway.

The bus tour highlights current and upcoming parks and trails in Henderson. The event is free and open to people 14 or older. Space is limited.

For more information or to register, visit cityofhenderson.com/parks.

Clark County GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY

to meet Saturday at library

The Clark County Genealogical Society plans to host its monthly meeting from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Paseo Verde Library, 280 S. Green Valley Parkway. The meeting is open to the public and is for all ages. For more information, visit mypubliclibrary.com.

HENDERSON OFFERS SKATEBOARDING CLASS

A skateboarding class is set to be offered from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Mondays from Jan. 23 to Feb. 27 at Anthem Hills Park, 2256 N. Reunion Drive.

The city of Henderson Parks and Recreation Department plans to offer the program. Registration for the six-week course is $85.

Youths 6 or older are invited to participate. For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com/parks.

State Sen. Roberson to speak

The Southern Hills Republican Women plan to host state Sen. Michael Roberson of District 5 on Jan. 24 at Buckman’s, 2600 Hampton Road in Sun City Anthem. Doors are scheduled to open at 11 a.m., and the luncheon is set to begin at 11:30 a.m.

Reservations are $22. Checks should be made out to S.H.R.W. and sent to Donna Lakers, 1817 Tarrant City Drive, Henderson, NV 89052.

DIVAS’ DAY OUT is coming TO SOUTH POINT

Divas’ Day Out is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 28 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The event is set to feature more than 100 businesses with information on health, fitness, beauty, fashion, motherhood, finance, education and careers . Singer Donny Osmond is scheduled to appear, as well as Val and Maksim Chmerkovskiy from “Dancing With the Stars.”

The event is free. The first 1,000 women are expected to receive a free feather boa, and the first 500 can receive a party gals romance bag.

For more information, visit divasday

outlasvegas.com.

Learn about the HISTORY OF HAWAII

The Green Valley Library, 2797 N. Green Valley Parkway, is slated to host a Hawaiian Heritage presentation from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 28.

The event is scheduled to talk about the history of Hawaiian monarchy.

The event is open to all ages and is free.

For more information, visit www.my

publiclibrary.com.

ARCHERY is coming to the South Point

The 2012 National Field Archery Association’s World Archery Festival is scheduled for Feb. 10-12 at the South Point, 9777 Las Vegas Blvd. South.

The event is expected to feature the latest bows, arrows, accessories, optics, videos, clothing and targets. A shooting competition with a three-spot 20-yard “Vegas Round” also is scheduled.

Admission is free.

For more information, visit nfaa-archery.org/tournaments/vegas.

HENDERSON HAPPENINGS BOOK RELEASED

The winter and spring 2012 Henderson Happenings event book has been released. Registration for programs is under way.

For more information, visit cityofhenderson.com/parks/.